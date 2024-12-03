Assoville progressive club, end of year party held in Lagos

L-r …Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club High Chief Kenneth Opara; Secretary organising committee Ozioma Aka: President of the Association Engr Moses Iwuoha; during the End of year party of the Assoville progressive club held in lekki Lagos on 1/12/2024.

L-r …Emmanuel Amaesi (Aka Gamaska) ; HRH Ezesinachi Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; President of Assoville progressive club, Engr Moses Iwuoha and CEO. Urch-Land Ltd , Ucheh Landis.

L-r …Secretary Organizing committee..Ozioma Aka: HRH Ezesinachi Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue ; President of the Association Engr Moses Iwuoha; CEO. Urch-Land Ltd , Ucheh Landis.

President of Assoville progressive club Engr Moses Iwuoha; (middle) pose with some of their members.

L-r …Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi (Onwa Nkwere) ; Mr Anthony Akadoronye and a guest . L-r… Mrs Eucharia Chukwu ; Mrs Chimezie iwuoha and Miss Favour Chukwu. L-r …Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi (Onwa Nkwere) ; Secretary organising committee..Ozioma Aka: receiving his member ship certificate from HRH Ezesinachi Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club , High Chief Kenneth Opara. L-R … Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi (Onwa Nkwere) ; President of Assoville progressive club Engr Moses Iwuoha: receiving his member ship certificate from HRH Ezesinachi Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; Member Board of Trustee Association High Chief Kenneth Opara. Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club , High Chief Kenneth Opara (middle) pose with friends . Cross Section of members to empower dedicated entrepreneurs, business men, professionals (members) enhance togetherness, brotherliness and strive for upliftment by social interaction Assoville progressive club , during the End of year party of the Association in lekki Lagos on 1/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2