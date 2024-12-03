35.1 C
Lagos
December 3, 2024
Trending now

Assoville progressive club, end of year party held in Lagos

National dialogue on Local govt reforms, Constitution Amendment at Transcorp Hilton in…

Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future…

Programme Unveiled for the 9th SAIPEC 2025

GREENWICH MERCHANT BANK APPOINTS BENSON OGUNDEJI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

Remains Of Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno Laid To Rest Amid Flurry…

France–Nigeria Investment Forum: Nigeria Tech Ecosystem Ready To Power Investments – Leo…

Ademola Igbalajobi Advocates Tech-Driven Innovation in Real Estate and Financial Services 

Remita Sponsors 2024 CeBIH Annual Conference, Advancing Collaboration and Innovation in Nigeria’s…

Empowering Governance Through Digitalisation: Nigeria’s Roadmap for Transparent Transformation

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Assoville progressive club, end of year party held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0104

L-r …Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club High Chief  Kenneth Opara; Secretary organising committee Ozioma Aka: President of the Association  Engr Moses Iwuoha; during the End of year party of the Assoville  progressive club held in lekki Lagos on 1/12/2024.

L-r …Emmanuel Amaesi (Aka Gamaska) ;  HRH Ezesinachi  Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue;   President of Assoville progressive club, Engr Moses Iwuoha and   CEO. Urch-Land Ltd , Ucheh Landis.

L-r …Secretary Organizing committee..Ozioma Aka: HRH Ezesinachi  Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue ; President of the Association Engr Moses Iwuoha; CEO. Urch-Land Ltd , Ucheh Landis.

President of Assoville progressive club Engr Moses Iwuoha; (middle)  pose with some of their members.

 L-r …Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi  (Onwa Nkwere) ; Mr Anthony Akadoronye  and a guest .

L-r… Mrs Eucharia Chukwu ; Mrs Chimezie iwuoha and Miss Favour Chukwu.

L-r …Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi  (Onwa Nkwere) ; Secretary organising committee..Ozioma Aka:  receiving his member ship certificate from HRH Ezesinachi  Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club , High Chief  Kenneth Opara.

L-R … Chairman at the event Barrister Briggs Amajuoyi  (Onwa Nkwere) ; President of Assoville progressive club Engr Moses Iwuoha:  receiving his member ship certificate from HRH Ezesinachi  Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; Member Board of Trustee Association High Chief  Kenneth Opara.

Member Board of Trustee Assoville progressive club , High Chief  Kenneth Opara (middle) pose with friends .

Cross Section of members to empower dedicated entrepreneurs, business men, professionals (members) enhance togetherness, brotherliness and strive for upliftment by social interaction  Assoville progressive club , during the End of year party of the Association in lekki Lagos on 1/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77 years held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

House of Rep. Joint Committee on Public Assets, Special duties with federal ministry of health , social welfare at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

Peter Anayo

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members visit Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO