Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future of health insurance held in Lagos

L-r… Past Chairman, Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), Dr. Kolawole Owoka; Secretary, Association of Health Insurance Practitioner, Mr. Nnabuihe Chinedu; Chairman, HMCAN, Dr. Leke Oshuniyi; Special guest of Honour Commissioner for Health Lagos State, Prof. Emmanuel Abayomi; Keynote Speaker, Director General National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri; Host, Chairman, Board of Trustees(BOT) Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management Limited, Dr. Ladi Awosika and Managing Director/CEO Ultimate Health, Otunba Lekan Ewenla, during Annual Conference of HMCAN and IHFM/ Induction Ceremony and AGM, on the Future of health insurance ; how to prepare for the Changes ahead held at Radisson blu hotel ikeja in Lagos. on 28/11/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Chairman, Board of Trustees(BOT) Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management Limited, Dr. Ladi Awosika and MD/CEO Leadway Health Limited, Dr. Tokunbo Alli.

L-r… Secretary, Association of Health Insurance Practitioner, Mr. Chinedu Nnabuihe; past Chairman, Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), Dr. Kolawole Owoka; Chairman of the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) Dr. Leke Oshunniyi; Host, Chairman, Board of Trustees(BOT) Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management Limited, Dr. Ladi Awosika; Managing Director/CEO Ultimate Health, Otunba Lekan Ewenla and Prof. Chima Onoka.

R-L… Chioma Okafor; Adewale Obalanlege; Otubanjo Samson and Dr. Habid Abdulhamid .

L-r.. . Michael Olayinka; Lanre Salami and others.

L-r …Senior Executive at MB&O Healthcare Services Limited Mr.Alexander Odilo and Sunday Akomolafe .

R-L… Nigeria: Country Director, PharmAccess, Njide Ndili; immediate past President, HealthCare Provider Association of Nigeria, Dr. Adeyeye Arigbabuwo and vice Chairman, HMCAN, Dr. Korie Patrick.

L-r… Chief Executive Officer MB&O Healthcare Services Limited , Mrs,Joy Samuel-Ogbogoro ; Managing Director of Health Care International Ltd , Mr. Tosin Awosika ; Chairman of the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) Dr. Leke Oshunniyi; Speaker/Guest Director General National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri; Host, Chairman, Board of Trustees(BOT) Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management Limited, Dr. Ladi Awosika; MD/CEO Leadway Health Limited, Dr. Tokunbo Alli and MD/CEO NEM Health Limited, Dr. Chidi Onyedika during Annual Conference of HMCAN and IHFM/ Induction Ceremony and AGM, on the Future of health insurance ; how to prepare for the Changes ahead held at Radisson blu hotel Ikeja in Lagos on 28/11/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

