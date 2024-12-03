Anambra insecurity: Group commends Soludo for appointing Emeakai to track criminals

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra Security Network (ASN) has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for appointing Chief Kenneth Emeakai as Senior Special Adviser on Security for the communities in the State.

The group, in a statement after their quarterly meeting in Awka, the State capital, where they assessed the security situation in the State, said the coming of Emeakai, into the security architecture of Anambra State would positively change the situation.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Ikemba Anunihu, the group said Emeakai as a “specialist in community security”, has the will to fight crime with all vigour until the criminals are routed out wherever they are in the State.

“He hates injustice and oppression, which are what these criminals are foisting on the people of this State. But with Emeakai, a specialist in checkmating crime in communities, especially in his Okija community and Ihiala Local Government Area where his success is very glaring.

“That is what attracted him to Governor Soludo”, said ASN, which described Emeakai “as a humane person who listens to his commanders”.

They expressed confidence that he would do well in the job by employing men who would be committed to the job.

The group said that part of the thing that would bring Emeakai’s success would be to establish different AVG camps in strategic places that include, Umunze, Aguata, Nnewi, Achalla in Awka North council area, Ogwu-Aniocha and Ossomala, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Ihiala Central sector, Nibo Awka sector, among others.

ASN also commended Governor Soludo for planning to provide over 200 vehicles to security outfits in Anambra State, saying that the gesture would no doubt improve the morale of security personnel and the quality of security in the State.

They however appealed to the Governor to set up a Committee to take care of members of Anambra Vigilant Group (AVG) and other security operatives who sustained injuries during operations and challenges they might experience in the course of their responsibilities and review their statutory monthly salary from N100,000 to N250,000 because of dangerous risk associated with their jobs

The group thanked the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikaodi Anarah and the director of operations of AVG, Chief Chinenye Ihenko, popularly known as ” Okpompi” and the director of Anti-Kidnapping, Monday Onwe, known as “Nwokoye”, especially for his gallantry and commitment to the job of securing the State and vowed that the upcoming Christmas festivity will be celebrated joyously.

