Anambra : Council chairman, ASMATA PG commiserate former NCP Guber candidate over mother’s death

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Honourable Kenneth Akwuobi, (a.k.a.Okwuluora), Acting Mayor, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, and Hon Humphrey Anuna, President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, have commiserated with the former gubernatorial candidate of National Conscience Party, NCP, in the state comrade Peter Okala, over the demise of his mother, late Mrs Blessing Okala, aged 91.

Others who felicitated Okala were, Mr. Cyprian Achike Umeh, member of Onitsha Bridge head market, comrade Idowu Enebeli, 2nd vice President Anambra North Youths, Odekpe, and Umejichi Onyejianya.

Speaking, the council chairman urged him not to be deterred by the death of his mother stating that his mother lived a fulfilled life having stayed up to 91 years but rather to continue in his humanitarian services.

“For those of us whose mother died before the Nigerians/Biafran war, that has taken long, it means we have no hope when you that your mother has just died, will be crying.

“Peter Okala is a jolly good fellow in terms of community development and he should consolidate on the good work that he has been doung since his mother lived up to a ripe age that is called ‘glory’ he stated.

The council major expressed satisfaction that his area that was flooded has come back to be a livable place adding that to them that live in a riverine area it has become part of them to survive during flooding.

He commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo and wife for coming to the rescue of the people during the flooding that sent the residents packing disclosing that their assistance helped the people tremendously.

“When the governor was sworn in the first place he visited was Okpoko and today Okpoko has become New Heaven as roads cluster the entire place, including the general hospital and others that have upgraded the area,” he further disclosed.

In his own speech, Humphrey Anuna, President General, ASMATA said that Okala was lucky for his mother to have enjoyed little of his wealth before she died, stating that some did not even know their mothers let alone benefiting from them.

He admitted that it is painful for one to lose a loved one, let alone being the mother and sympathized with him saying that she lived more than the age written in the Bible.

Mr Cyprian Achike Umeh, member Bridgehead market Onitsha, described Okala as a good friend for years awho has been a man of peace,and advised him not to be deterred by his mother’s demise.

“We are sad that your mother died but I advise that you see it that death is a necessary end that will come when it will come. God is the giver of life and since it pleases Him to take your mother, He would also console and protect you and your family,” he prayed

Also Comrade Idowu Enebeli, ‘Odekpe 2nd Vice President, Anambra North Youth, described Peter Okala as a good friend, saying that the mother lived a fulfilled life, and prayed that God would protect the family as they have buied their mother.

His words, “As a youth leader, our job is to look after the community based youth, to sensitize them on the dos and don’ts of youths for the progress of the community. There are lots of skill acquisitions on ground which are being generated on their annual programme in all the communities in Ogbaru area day with our role model”,he stated.

Sir Peter Okala, who is the secretary of ASMATA Conflict Resolution Committee, in his response thanked all for coming to mourn with him despite their tight schedules and prayed God to lead them safety back to their destinations.

He paid glowing tribute to Acting council chairman and ASMATA PG for being Friends in need adding that their presence has curtailed his grief over the loss of a mother too lovely to be lost.

“My mother, Madam Blessing Chinenyenwa Emenike Okala was a freedom fighter, mother to the motherless, strength of the weak, and encouragement to the oppressed, everything to peace, conflict resolution expert, voice of the voiceless and I gained a lot by associating with my mother.

” Among the ten of my siblings, I am the only one my mother delivered in our family house, no contraction, no pain of pregnancy till I was delivered. It is worthy of emulation, coincidentally today is Eke day my mother gave birth to me, she was survived by ten children, two died remaining eight, I am the seventh one and the fifth son,” he cried.

“I am the true representative of my mother, what I stand for is what she stood for, I stand for justice, equity and fairness, Peace, I also go to war to fight for peace, I am well equipped both physically and spiritually, I want to keep this legacy and hand it over to generation to come, if you want to achieve peace, it must be achieved conventional way and unconventional way.

“My mother was born in Emenike family in Umuoru Uga and married to Okala’s Family in Umuoru Uga, Aguata Local government Area, Anambra State,” he further disclosed.

To his siblings he said, siblings, “I will bring peace in my family, I know how to achieve it and I am going to protect my family in every single way”.

Others that sympathized with him were Deputy Kabiesi of Yoruba, Anambra State, Comrade Frederick Muogozie, chairman Odorubber Community Social Interest and his Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Okoro.

Also included were Nze Ikechukwu Okpara, Onyejionyeojihaaya, Chairman Onitsha Industrial Union Bridgehead market Onitsha, Hon.Kingsley Anyiam Ohaeresaba, Chief Basil Umenwanne, one of the Representatives of Okala’s Kindred, Umudim, Ehihido Umuoru Village Uga.