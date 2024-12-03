After 4months in darkness, TCN to restore electricity in Bayelsa in 48hrs — Engr. Kemenanabo

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The managing director of the Bayelsa electricity Company, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, has assured that power will be restored within the next 48 hours in the state.

Engr. Kemenanabo gave the assurance while briefing journalist in Yenagoa, alongside the commissioner for Power, Mr. Kharin Komuko; the commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai; and the Regional Manager of PHEDC, Mr. Lawrence Emeyi. The briefing focused on the progress made by the state government to restore power.

“As of this morning, we are facing a challenge on the line between Ahoada and Yenagoa, and TCN officials are currently patrolling the line. Once this is completed, the Yenagoa tier will be energized.

We have about seven feeders connected to the Yenagoa transmission station, but some of them are experiencing issues. As a result, they may not all be restored at the same time.

Based on the latest reports, I am confident that parts of Yenagoa will be reconnected to the grid within the next 48 hours,” Engr. Kemenanabo stated.

In addition, the Commissioner for Information appealed to citizens to be patient and understanding, emphasizing that efforts are being made to address the over 250 vandalized transformers within Yenagoa.