Photo Gallery

Opening ceremony of NSE executive committee retreat in Borno

by Peter Anayo

L- R…Representative of the Speaker Borno state house of assembly Engr. Mohammed Gambomi FNSE Marte Member representing Marte constituency; President of Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Margaret Aina OGUNTALA FNSE; Representative of the Executive Governor of Borno Hon Bukar TIjjani ( Secretary to state government); Deputy President of NSE Engr. Ali Rabiu FNSE, FAEng, MFR and Chairman Civil Service Commission Borno state Alhaji Bulomi  Mili Gubio mni,during the opening ceremony of NSE executive committee Retreat in Maiduguri, Borno state.

 

