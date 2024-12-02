26.4 C
Lagos
December 2, 2024
Trending now

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend…

Create special windows for single-digit interest rates …MAN urges FG

Meshioye calls for policy reform to encourage investment in renewable energy

NSE retreat declared open by Borno Governor, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara…

Lagos diverts traffic on Marine Bridge till February 2025

MAN, stakeholders urges increased sector support for economic growth

Opening ceremony of NSE executive committee retreat in Borno

NGOs launch sensitisation campaign against gender-based violence in Bayelsa community

Aig-Imoukhuede highlights deepening Nigeria-France business relations

Fintech: No investor “ll lose their funds, SEC assures

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend Public Procurement Act, CAP,P44,Laws of Fed Republic of Nigeria, 2024 held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo091

L—R …Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement Hon Unyime Idem, members of the committee Hon. Clement Jimbo and Hon. Mohammed Dan Abba Shehu, during A One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Procurement Act, CAP,P44,Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2024 to provide for damage against the Contractor on Issues Relating to Undue delay in completion of contract and for related Matters ” at the National Assembly in Abuja Monday .

 

L—R …Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement Hon. Unyime Idem, Deputy chairman of the committee  Hon. Engr Hamisu Ibrahim and a members of the committee Hon. Mohammed Dan Abba Shehu, during a One day public hearing on ” A- Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Procurement Act, CAP,P44,Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2024 to provide for damage against the Contractor on Issues Relating to Undue delay in completion of contract and for related Matters ” at the National Assembly in Abuja Monday …Photos :Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 1,2024

Editor

Matthew & Thomas Origbe, Twins Brothers Celebrated their 50th Birthday in Lagos

NewChampion

Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO