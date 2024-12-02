NSE retreat declared open by Borno Governor, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

The much-anticipated Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Retreat was officially declared open today by the Executive Governor of Borno State, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, FNSE, at the Musa Usman Secretariat Conference Hall, Maiduguri.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Bukar Tijani, Governor Zulum lauded the NSE for its unwavering commitment to Engineering excellence and its role in national development. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to infrastructure development and technological innovation, noting the importance of collaboration between government and professional bodies like the NSE.

The President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the retreat’s critical role in ensuring seamless leadership transitions and equipping new executives with strategic insights.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of NSE Maiduguri Branch, Engr. M. B. Shettima, FNSE, extended a warm reception to the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the retreat in fostering unity and advancing the Society’s objectives.

The retreat, scheduled to run from December 2 to December 4, 2024, brings together outgoing 2024 Executive Committee incoming 2025Executive Committee, Resource persons, and other key stakeholders. It aims to serve as a platform for strategic planning, capacity building, and fostering collaboration to ensure a seamless leadership transition. The gathering underscores the NSE’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and addressing pressing Engineering challenges across the nation.

