26.4 C
Lagos
December 2, 2024
Trending now

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend…

Create special windows for single-digit interest rates …MAN urges FG

Meshioye calls for policy reform to encourage investment in renewable energy

NSE retreat declared open by Borno Governor, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara…

Lagos diverts traffic on Marine Bridge till February 2025

MAN, stakeholders urges increased sector support for economic growth

Opening ceremony of NSE executive committee retreat in Borno

NGOs launch sensitisation campaign against gender-based violence in Bayelsa community

Aig-Imoukhuede highlights deepening Nigeria-France business relations

Fintech: No investor “ll lose their funds, SEC assures

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NSE retreat declared open by Borno Governor, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

by Peter Anayo0123

The much-anticipated Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Retreat was officially declared open today by the Executive Governor of Borno State, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, FNSE, at the Musa Usman Secretariat Conference Hall, Maiduguri.

 

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Bukar Tijani, Governor Zulum lauded the NSE for its unwavering commitment to Engineering excellence and its role in national development. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to infrastructure development and technological innovation, noting the importance of collaboration between government and professional bodies like the NSE.

 

The President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the retreat’s critical role in ensuring seamless leadership transitions and equipping new executives with strategic insights.

 

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of NSE Maiduguri Branch, Engr. M. B. Shettima, FNSE, extended a warm reception to the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the retreat in fostering unity and advancing the Society’s objectives.

 

The retreat, scheduled to run from December 2 to December 4, 2024, brings together outgoing 2024 Executive Committee  incoming 2025Executive Committee, Resource persons, and other key stakeholders. It aims to serve as a platform for strategic planning, capacity building, and fostering collaboration to ensure a seamless leadership transition.  The gathering underscores the NSE’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and addressing pressing Engineering challenges across the nation.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Press conference after a public hearing on Agricultural , Food Safety in Nigeria held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 8,2024

Editor

Peace working tour to mark Int’l day for Elimination of Violence against Women , Girls in Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO