NGOs launch sensitisation campaign against gender-based violence in Bayelsa community

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

As part of the activities marking the 16 Days of Activism, the Starrz Safety Initiative, in collaboration with the Carlrose Education Foundation and several other civil society groups, held a sensitization campaign for the women of Opolo community yesterday.

The 16 days of activism, observed annually, aims to raise awareness about the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV).

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Mary Accra Bekeowei, executive director of the Starrz Initiative, emphasized the global prevalence of violence against women and girls. She stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to end such violence, calling on women to speak out against abuse in their homes and communities.

“Many women are suffering in silence,” Bekeowei said. “They should learn to speak out and not die in silence. Women must also protect their daughters from molestation.”

Nurse Deghilipulu Ubodiom, team lead of Ogon development Initiative, highlighted the importance of regular health checks, particularly blood pressure monitoring, to prevent avoidable health complications. She urged older women to reduce their intake of red meat, oils, and butter, while encouraging them to consume more fruits and vegetables for better health.

Mrs. Tari Amananagha, state officer for connected development (CODE), spoke about the various forms of violence women face, including psychological, emotional, physical, and gender-based violence, all of which have detrimental effects on their health and well-being. She urged women to report any cases of violence against them or their children to the proper authorities in order to help reduce GBV.

Mrs. Jane Izon, public relations officer for the Starrz Initiative, spoke on the theme of this year’s 16 days of activism. She encouraged women to support each other and to work towards peace, noting that the progress of one woman represents the progress of all women.

In her address, Lady Eunice Nnachi, executive director of women organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN), announced the introduction of the malaria vaccine in the state. She encouraged women to embrace the vaccine and ensure that their children, aged 0-59 months, receive it.

“Malaria now has a vaccine, and it’s available in the state,” Nnachi said. “This vaccine is important, and women should ensure their children are vaccinated.”

The highlight of the event was the free blood pressure and blood sugar level tests conducted for women at the Opolo market.

