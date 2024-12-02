Lagos diverts traffic on Marine Bridge till February 2025

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on the Marine Bridge as a result of emergency maintenance work on the bridge.

The repairs are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, and will continue until Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the diversion was necessary to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to rehabilitate the asphalt pavement on sections of the bridge.

In this case, motorists were advised to follow designated alternative routes during the maintenance period to ease traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

For motorists travelling from Apapa towards Lagos Island, the government advised taking the Costain Roundabout to link Eko Bridge and proceed to Lagos Island.

Alternatively, motorists can link Ijora 7up via the Marine Bridge to access the ramp connecting Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye and proceed to Lagos Island.

For those heading from Apapa towards Ijora Causeway/Iddo, motorists can take the Costain Roundabout to access Eko Bridge and connect to Ijora Causeway via the U-turn to link Iddo.

Alternatively, they may use the Ijora 7up route via Marine Bridge to access Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye and proceed to Iddo.

The commissioner noted that traffic inbound Apapa from Costain Roundabout would remain unaffected during this period.

Osiyemi appealed for patience and understanding from motorists, noting that the diversion was part of a comprehensive traffic management strategy designed to minimize disruptions.

He said, “Motorists are implored to exercise patience as this diversion forms part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement, being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).”

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to providing regular updates and support to reduce the impact of the repairs on road users.

