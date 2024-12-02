26.4 C
Lagos
December 2, 2024
Trending now

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend…

Create special windows for single-digit interest rates …MAN urges FG

Meshioye calls for policy reform to encourage investment in renewable energy

NSE retreat declared open by Borno Governor, H.E. Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara…

Lagos diverts traffic on Marine Bridge till February 2025

MAN, stakeholders urges increased sector support for economic growth

Opening ceremony of NSE executive committee retreat in Borno

NGOs launch sensitisation campaign against gender-based violence in Bayelsa community

Aig-Imoukhuede highlights deepening Nigeria-France business relations

Fintech: No investor “ll lose their funds, SEC assures

Champion Newspapers LTD
AviationBusiness & EconomyFinanceStock Market

Fintech: No investor “ll lose their funds, SEC assures

by Comfort0146

The Securities and Exchange Commission has restated its commitment to investors’ protection, especially with the increasing use of Fintech.

Speaking at the one-day capacity training for financial journalists in Abuja, the Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the Commission will enforce regulations in the fintech ecosystem to curb mismanagement of funds and align operators with existing rules.

Agama said a regulatory environment that is conducive for the innovative use of technology is essential in the drive to transform Nigeria adding that it is time for fintech operators to be held to the rules of the capital market when it comes to fundraising.

Also speaking during a Panel discussion at the event, the Director, Registration, Exchanges and Market Infrastructure Department of the Commission, Hasfat Rufai, said despite the new disruptions, it will continue to ensure investors do not lose their investments.

“While these trends bring new opportunities, they also come with challenges, particularly around regulation and investor protection,” she said.

Rufai added that the rise of digital platforms, access to global markets, and growing interest in cryptocurrencies, fintech, and startups have reshaped how Nigerians invest.

“The digital age has transformed the investment landscape, offering greater accessibility, innovation, and opportunity. Investors must adapt to this evolving environment by embracing technology, seeking knowledge, and making responsible investment choices.

“The future of investment in Nigeria will likely be driven by the continued rise of technology, young investors, and evolving financial products,” she insisted.

On his part, Abdulraham Abubakar, in his presentation on “Commodities Market as an Alternative Investment-Leveraging Fintech”, said that Fintech has further helped to boost standardization in the commodities market.

According to him, by leveraging on Fintech it has helped to connect storage facilities electronically exchanges.

He said the Commission has consistently made improvements on how it regulates the markets due to their dynamic nature.

The Commission had recently engaged the Toronto Center to assist the Commission in improving its Risk Based Supervision (RBS) regime.

The exercise is expected to provide insights into enhancing the in Commission’s supervision capabilities, particularly for market infrastructure and operators.

Related posts

Flourish Africa Empowers 515 Female Entrepreneurs, raises grant to N1.3billion

Editor

Gov Eno presents N955bn budget estimate for 2025, to Akwa lbom Assembly

Editor

Lagos Fashion Week: Vivajets Underscores African Heritage with Cabin Crew Uniform

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO