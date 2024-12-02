Aig-Imoukhuede highlights deepening Nigeria-France business relations

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

President of the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC) and Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations, emphasising the transformational steps taken under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron to foster bilateral partnerships.

Aig-Imoukhuede spoke at the inauguration of Zenith Bank’s operations in Paris, which he attended as the leader of African banks and Nigerian businesses in France.

The launch, which was also graced by other bank chief executives and captains of industry, represented a pivotal moment in Nigeria-France relations.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Aig-Imoukhuede commended President Macron’s vision and dedication, which enabled Nigerian banks to establish foothold in France in just six years—a feat that took the UK over five decades.

This milestone, he noted, exemplifies France’s commitment to engaging with Nigeria as a strategic economic and cultural partner.

Aig-Imoukhuede said, “Over 13 years ago, Jim Ovia, then CEO and now Chairman of Zenith Bank, set the pace for Access Bank to open in the UK. Today, Access Bank has set the pace for Zenith Bank to open in France.

This symbolic evolution not only underscores the dynamism of Nigerian banks, but also highlights the synergy between Nigerian and French leadership in cultivating mutual opportunities.

The event coincided with broader engagements during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to France, where business leaders from both nations, including Aliko Dangote and Roosevelt Ogbonna, CEO of Access Bank, convened under the auspices of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

French industry heavyweights like Patrick Pouyanné of Total Energies and Bernard Arnault of LVMH joined their Nigerian counterparts in exploring avenues to strengthen economic and cultural exchanges.

As the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Aig-Imoukhuede reinforced the Council’s role as a catalyst for partnerships that harness the enterprising spirit of Nigeria and the industrial expertise of France.

The Council continues to bridge gaps and foster collaborations in key sectors such as energy, technology, and sustainable development.

According to Aig-Imoukhuede, France must seize this Nigerian moment, while reiterating the unique opportunity for France to engage with Nigeria as it emerges as a global economic powerhouse.

The launch of Zenith Bank in Paris and the strengthened relations it symbolises, herald a new chapter in the partnership between France and Nigeria—one that promises shared growth, innovation, and resilience.