World Aids Day: WHO hails African countries over access to antiretroviral treatment.

…says challenges persist despite efforts

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended African countries over their significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS, but said challenges persist.

Statement of WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti to mark the World AIDS Day 2024, praised the region’s progress in expanding access to life-saving antiretroviral treatment.

According to the statement, over 21 million people are now receiving this essential medication.

Moeti, in the statement, emphasized the urgent need to address inequalities in HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

It said “This year’s theme, “Equalize,” highlights the importance of human rights in achieving the goal of HIV elimination by 2030.

“While Africa has made significant progress in reducing mother-to-child transmission and achieving the 95-95-95 targets, challenges like stigma, discrimination, and limited access to healthcare remain.

To overcome these hurdles, Moeti called for increased investment, policy reforms, and community engagement. He said by prioritizing equity and human rights, Africa can build a future free from HIV/AIDS