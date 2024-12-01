Stoppage of Rivers’ Allocation; Ex-LG Candidates React, Seek Tinubu’s intervention, Back Fubara

Its a judicial attack on Rivers people – Ankio Briggs

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A Coalition of all Rivers State Local Government Chairmanship Candidates in the October 5, 2024 Local Government Elections in the state, has reacted to the Abuja Federal High Court’s decision to stop federal allocation to the Government of Rivers State.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the stoppage of the release of federal monthly allocations to Rivers State.

Justice Abdulmalik who ruled that the Rivers government was in violation of the Constitution as regarding the state expenditures, said the 2024 budget being operated by the state was not passed by a lawful arm of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

She said “The questions raised by the plaintiffs are meritorious to warrant the grant of the injunctive and declarative reliefs sought”.

Specifically, the court pointed out that the Rivers State government missed the point when it failed to accept the fact that the state budget had been invalidated by a Federal High Court, adding that the same judgment nullifying the budget was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja recently.

The judge, therefore, restrained the CBN, Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account .

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court had in a judgement nullified the state budget as passed by Rt. Hon Edison Ehie -four member House of Assembly, on the grounds that they were not the authentic state legislators.

But the Coalition of all Chairmanship Candidates from over 15 political parties that contested the October 5, council elections in the state, while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday condemned the action of some Rivers indigenes which led to stoppage of the state allocation by the Court.

“We condemn moves by some persons to stop the release of allocations of Rivers State and that of the new council chairmen.

“We appeal to President Bola Tinubu to disregard the actions of political detractors, we also urge the judiciary to maintain its status as the last hope of the common man”, and not to be tossed around by one individual.

Convener and Chairman of the Coalition, Hon. Progress Anselemi, Chairmanship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, in Abuja/Odua LGA, briefed the press on behalf of the group.

The Coalition lauded the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, led by Justice Adolphus Enebeli (Rtd) for conducting what they described as the most peaceful local government elections in the history of Rivers State.

They congratulated the chairmen of the 23 local government areas who emerged from the elections, urging them to run an all inclusive system of government by accommodating other chairmanship candidates under the coalition that contested alongside them, to build a formidable force for the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition also commended the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for the implementation of 85,000 minimum wage for civil servants above the 70,000 benchmark by the Federal Government, declaring their support for him.

“We reiterate that the candidates in the last October 5, local government elections under this coalition are fully in support of Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

We are grassroots across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State and synergizing our structures in support of this administration even in the build up to the 2027 general elections.

“We join the governor and people of Rivers State to thank God for the survival of the 30th October, 2023 planned impeachment and a successful conduct if the local government elections.”

The group however appealed to the governor to grant audience to them to deliberate on ways to contribute to the success of his administration.

Also, reacting to the judgement in Niger Delta Activist, Ankio Briggs said its unfortunate that those she called enemies of the state would go to the extent of moving to cripple the state. She however said the state would survive.

Briggs recalled that under the Bola Tinubu regime as governor of Lagos State, a similar attack was launched against the state, but was reversed by the apex court, before Tinubu could heave a sigh of relief, even though the Lagos State government was still running while the case lasted.

Stating that Rivers people will not keep quiet and watch as the entire state is stifled, Briggs lamented that the fight over political power involving the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike had taken this frightening dimension, with workers and service delivery likely to suffer as a result.

She said “this is political wickedness perpetrated against the people of Rivers State. You are denying the whole of Rives State monies. The judiciary has decided to be one of the weapons politicians use against the people of Rivers State.

“Anybody in the judiciary, whether as a lawyer or judge and you do not see anything wrong with this judgement that is against Rivers people, then you are part of the problem of Rivers people.

“This thing is dangerous. What is happening to Rivers people is not going to end the way the judiciary think it will end. It is not going to end the way the president thinks it is going to end or the way the FCT minister and his group thinks it is going to end.

“It is not going to end like that. They are just a handful of people. The rest of the people of Rivers State will not fold their hands and watch them.”

She said the moves to secure or procure judgements in Abuja courts against the people of the state were in themselves lawlessness. Briggs said despite the organized judiciary attacks on the state, the government and the people would still survive.

Meanwhile, a close source to the Rivers state government told Daily Champion that the judgment would be appealed.

However the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joe Johnson said official position of the government on the judgment would be released soon.