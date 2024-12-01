Nwifuru decries erosion of values among Christians

….Urges pilgrim Commission to look beyond organizing pilgrimages

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru has decried the high level of moral decadence amongst Christians. He explained that many of them have lost morality by going nude on social media, he urged Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage commission to look beyond organizing pilgrimages and stress more on true repentance and sound morals among the Christian faithful.

Governor Nwifuru spoke when the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC led by its Executive Secretary, Bishop Professor Tunde Adegbite paid him a courtesy visit in the Ebonyi State Government House Abakaliki.

He tasked the NCPC to preach the return of true Christian doctrines in Christendom in order to stem the tide

Governor Nwifuru said “we consolidate governance by delivering projects for public goods.

“We have never been badly challenged like the way we are challenged now. We must as Christians admit there is erosion of values among us.

“During the campaign period, a lot of people dropped their religious positions to work against certain interests.

“It is bad, most Christians have deviated from biblical doctrines” The Governor said.

“It will help because it appears there is erosion of values. We must change the way we reason as Christians, the way we view and analyze issues.

“As you go to the holy land, learn their smart method of farming and bring home innovations from the holy land”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Bishop Tunde Adegbite, commended the governor for consolidating governance

He described the victory of the Governor during the election as an act of God, while commending his devotion, resilience and tenacity to the welfare of the people.

“We thank you for completing all inherited projects, completion of general hospitals in the state, recruitment of staff, increase of salaries for workers, purchase of ambulances and functional equipment and distribution of cars to medical doctors”.