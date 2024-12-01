 Nestlé Nigeria wins big at NECA, CIPM Awards

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria has emerged winner of the NECA Excellence Award in Food & Beverages (Food) category at the Employers’ Excellence Awards 2024.

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) organized the award in Lagos recently.

The Company was also recognized for its investment in sustainability with the “Visible Impact Award in Investment in SDG and Green Projects” award.

The Employers’ Excellence Awards celebrates companies that made significant contributions to the economy during the year while prioritizing employee well-being, inclusivity, diversity and sustainability, especially in a challenging business environment.

Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said, “The Employers’ Excellence Award has become a beacon of inspiration for companies in Nigeria, demonstrating that businesses can thrive by nurturing their workforce, investing in innovation, and giving back to the community.

“Nestlé has set a remarkable example of delivering positive impact for their people and the environment while successfully navigating today’s business challenges,” he said.

It is significant to note that in October 2024, Nestle Nigeria also emerged winner in 11 out of 15 categories at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPMN, Human Resources Best Practices OSCAR Awards.

Country Human Resources Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Shakiru Lawal said, “We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards

“This recognition reflects our sustained efforts to nurture our most valuable assets – our people from hiring to retirement, by creating an open and respectful environment, investing in development, and ensuring access to coaching and mentorship,” he said.

Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said, “In addition to our people first culture, we believe that our business success will be sustained by contributing to the growth of our environment, a principle we call Creating Shared Value.

“We believe that our success as a company is tied to the well-being of our employees, our communities, and the planet and we remain committed to empowering our people while creating shared value,”

Nestle continues to make giant and significant strides through our people by prioritizing and investing in their development.

In line with its commitment to protecting the planet for future generations, Nestlé Nigeria sustained its plastics neutrality status, achieving 100per cent of 1ton in 1ton out basis removal of plastics packaging from the environment.

The company remains the first and only company in Nigeria to achieve the maximum allowed quantity of recycled PET in its water bottles. Nestlé has also begun transitioning its packaging to recyclable materials and has launched energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives across its operations, leading to substantial energy savings of over 46,729 GJ and a reduction of 5,274 tons of CO2 equivalent in GHG emissions.