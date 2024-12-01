Lagos govt asks residents to disregard video showcasing ban of sachet water

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has reiterated that it has no plans to ban sachet water in the state.

Wahab stated this in a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday in response to a viral video circulating on social media.

The video showed some elements bursting packs of sachet water in factories and on buses, sparking rumours of a government ban.

In October 2024, the state government had earlier clarified that the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam, set to take effect in January 2025, will not include sachet water and PET bottles.

In the latest development, the Commissioner dismissed claims that the operatives in the video were state government enforcement officers.

Wahab explained that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration remains focused on addressing plastic waste through sustainable and inclusive measures.

This was outlined in the ministry’s release following an Engagement Workshop held on 3 October 2024.

The commissioner’s tweets read, “My attention has been drawn to a viral video showing some individuals bursting sachet water packs at factories and on buses. I wish to categorically state that these individuals are not enforcement officers from any Lagos State Government agency or the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

“Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the individuals in question are enforcement officers from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. Their actions are part of an enforcement exercise targeting sachet water that does not comply with NAFDAC regulations and is in the interest of public health and safety.

“It is important to emphasise that Lagos State has not banned sachet water and does not have plans to do so. Our focus remains on effective plastic waste management. As part of our commitment, we are implementing mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), sachets, and carrier bags of no less than 40 microns.

“To further support this initiative, the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Producers and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), is establishing a Plastic Waste Management Fund. This fund will be financed by contributions from producers and major importers and will be jointly managed to address the growing challenges of plastic waste in the state.”

The commissioner urged the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting a ban on sachet water in the State.