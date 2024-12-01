Jonathan to Fubara: Remain focused on governance, ‘ll overcome distractions

Urges enemies of state to give peace a chance

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that though antagonism is a common experience that leaders face, the political war staged against the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will eventually make him emerge as a General in politics.

Also, Governor Fubara has accepted the chieftaincy title: Dike Oha 1 of Etche land, bestowed on him by the Supreme Council of Etche Traditional Rulers, saying it is now public acknowledge from the heart of Etche and Ikwerre nations that he enjoys strong support of the people.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nelson Chukwudi, Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governor.

Fubara made the remark at the 1st Etche Festival of Food, Art and Culture Exhibition held at Nihi Community in Etche Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

The event, which was also attended by Dr Goodluck, was used to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Coronation of His Royal Highness, Eze Ken O. Nwala as the Onye Ishi Agwuru 111 of Ulakwo-Umuselem in Etche.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr Jonathan, pleaded with Rivers people to collectively ensure that they continue to support Governor Fubara while making sure that the State remains peaceful in order to engender enduring development.

He also urged Governor Fubara not to be perturbed over the political antagonism against his administration but to remain dedicated to the obligations of governance without being distracted, saying that his current political experience is turning him into a better leader.

“I know you (Gov Fubara) are passing through challenges, and at occasions like these, I try to keep quiet. I don’t like to say certain things.

“But this is first time you are holding top political office. You will pass through a lot. And, just know that nobody becomes a General without fighting wars. So, whatever challenges you are meeting now is baking you to be a General in politics. And with your total commitment and with the support I have seen from the people of Rivers State, God will surely see you through.”

Dr Jonathan emphasised the critical position that Rivers State occupies, and warned that whatever happens to it negatively will impact on the entire country in the long run.

He said: “We want a peaceful Rivers State, because Rivers State is the centre of the Niger Delta. And I always make it very clear: if we create serious perturbation in Rivers State, we are creating crisis in the Niger Delta, which is not good for our economy as a nation.

“We want a peaceful Rivers State. We want the Governor of Rivers State to be allowed to remain calm and do his work. After he finishes serving, another person will take over.

“In political office, we have tenures. And so, we don’t need to kill ourselves over any political office. Allow those who are there to do their work, and after that, anything can happen.”

Dr Jonathan commended Eze Nwala for the success he has achieved in 10 years on the throne and the commitment of Etche people to farming activities that has reckoned the place as the food basket of the State.

He said, “I congratulate the Etche people, and when you are the food basket of Rivers State, you are also the food basket of sister states like Bayelsa and Imo and other neighbours around you.

“Because, just like a lot of food comes from the North down to the South, food from Etche spreads across to the whole area. So, we have to commend the Etche people for still taking the farm work seriously and producing food for us.”

The former president was also conferred with the traditional title of Eze Udo 1 of Etche land.

Fubara, who expressed delight over the recognition and the chieftaincy title, said his administration will continue to provide projects and social services that will improve the standard of living of the people.

He stated that his administration has awarded contract for the reconstruction of roads in Egwi, Afara and Mba communities in Etche.

He urged the people to expect more government attention because of their support, and assured that he will not disappoint them.

“For my teeming supporters, I know you are happy I am here. Let me wave the title, the Dike Oha 1 to you. I receive this honour on behalf of my family and the good people of Rivers State with all my heart, and I want to thank you and assure you that we will not disappoint you. We will continue to do our best to better the lives of our people.

“You are aware that we just recently awarded the roads in Afara, Egwi and Mba communities. You know the importance of these roads. We have not just awarded them. We will make sure that we see to the completion of those roads. I can assure you that in the next few months, we will be coming here to commission that project. That is one among other things that we will do.”

“But for today, I want to assure you, your support is well appreciated, and in return, we will continue to do our best to lift up your faces before the people who believe that you made mistake in supporting us.

“We will not allow you to face any shame. We are happy today that in this event, it is no longer former but we have the incumbent local government chairmen, not just of Etche, but also of Omuma.

“This is a sign that with patience, everything will be achieved. So, please, continue to be law abiding. We will follow our course in the most rightful way, in the most just way, and we will get to our promised land.”

Fubara, who commended Eze Nwala for serving his people diligently for 10 years now, urged him to always put God first in everything so that he can truly accomplish more for the people.

Speaking on the former president, Governor Fubara said: “Let me thank our father (Dr Jonathan) for coming to grace this occasion. It is not just for the celebrant being close to him.

“This goes to show that he is a man who is very simple, who believes that humanity is the most priceless thing you can give to anybody.

“Coming here to celebrate with the Etche people is a sign of humility. So, I want to thank you for coming and to be with us today.

“When I was told that our Daddy (Dr Jonathan) will be coming here, I have to cancel all other programmes that I have to be here to receive him and to honour him.

“He has stood with me in this most difficult period of our administration. So, the little I can do is to come to wait for him, to receive him, and to share in this honour.”

Chairman of the occasion, Senator John Azuta Mbata congratulated Eze Nwala for meritorious 10 years on the throne, and urged him and other traditional rulers in the State to reciprocate the pride of place given to them by the State Government by ensuring maintenance of law and order, security of lives and property in their domains, among others.

The host, His Royal Highness, Eze Ken O. Nwala said the journey on the throne has been full of memorable milestones, including advancing physical development in Etche land, and appreciated the presence of the esteemed guests, which emphasised the shared goals, aspirations and enduring friendship that have strengthened partnerships in advancing agriculture, education, healthcare and other development projects.