Jonathan, Akpabio, Shettima, Governors, Ors Storm Akwa Ibom For Burial Of Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, were among the timber and Calibre who gathered at the palatial country home of Governor Umo Eno in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium LGA, Akwa Ibom State, to pay their last respect to Late Pastor Patience Eno, the wife of Pastor Dr. Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State on Friday.

Speaking at the event in between sobs, Hajia Nana Shettima recalled the laudable contributions of the departed First Lady of Akwa Ibom State to humanity and urged the family to emulate her legacy.

Mrs Shettima who was speaking on behalf of the pet project of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu and wives of the state governors, who accompanied or represented their husbands at the event, described the deceased, who was one of them before death came knocking, as a woman of great faith, saying that she deserves to be celebrated.

Noting that the departed Amazon contributed a lot to humanity through her pet project, the Golden Initiative for All, GIFA, the wife of the Vice President prayed for the fortitude to her family to bear the irreparable loss.

In his tribute, Pastor Umo Eno said the memories of his wife would remain fresh in his thoughts and warm in his heart. He promised never to forget her or speak of her in the past tense for the rest of his life.

“You were my anchor, the one who could tell me what was right and what was wrong. With your death, part of me is gone, but I will cherish the memories we shared together for forever,” he said.“

“Today, as we bid you farewell, the whole world is here, celebrating your memories. As I look at our children and grandchildren, I take consolation in the fact that the journey that began 40 years ago, in church, has been a journey of growth and immeasurable blessings, and we will be fine.”

“I will never describe you in the past tense. You will always be my ‘Oluwakemi,’ alive in my mind, fresh in my thoughts, and warm in my heart.

“May you look down from balcony of heaven and pray for us, guide and protect your children as we try to keep the ideals which you lived for while on earth until the resurrection morning we will meet to part no more,” said Eno.

Appreciating the overwhelming crowd that came from far and wide to share the grief moment with him, the governor who expressed delight on the show of love and unity, charging Nigerians to replicate the same love and unity for the President, Bola Tinubu.

“I pray that our country will rise with the same love and unity for support to the President of Nigeria.”

Governors who graced the burial of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State included Simi Fubara of Rivers, Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodima of Imo and Bala Muhammed of Bauchi States, to list but a few.