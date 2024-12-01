iHatch Cohort 4: Empowering Nigeria’s Future Innovators and Startups

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is excited to announce the launch of iHatch Cohort 4, an initiative designed to support Nigeria’s growing startup ecosystem. The programme officially launches in October 2024 and will run through January 2025, providing 185 startups and 37 innovation hubs across Nigeria with the resources they need to scale and succeed in local and global markets.

iHatch Cohort 4 is a critical part of NITDA’s Digital Economy Policy, designed to foster entrepreneurship, drive economic growth, and create jobs by providing startups with tailored mentorship, training, and investment readiness. This initiative reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, focusing on economic diversification and the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The iHatch programme is uniquely structured to provide comprehensive support to both startups and innovation hubs across the nation. The program’s dual approach will not only equip startups with the tools to refine their business models and develop scalable products, but it will also strengthen the capacity of innovation hubs to act as sustainable incubators for local entrepreneurs.

“iHatch Cohort 4 will accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem across Nigeria by equipping innovators with the knowledge, resources, and funding they need to turn their ideas into impactful businesses,” said Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator of the Office of Nigerian Digital Innovation, the programme management team. “Through our partnership with JICA and local innovation hubs, we are building a more inclusive and vibrant digital economy in Nigeria.”

Programme Features

Nationwide Reach : The program will support startups from all 36 states and the FCT , ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs from all regions.

: The program will support from all , ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs from all regions. Sectoral Focus : Startups operating in high-impact sectors such as fintech , agritech , healthtech , logistics , edtech , and civic tech will receive tailored support, with a focus on innovation and scalability .

: Startups operating in high-impact sectors such as , , , , , and will receive tailored support, with a focus on and . Capacity Building for Hubs : Innovation hubs will undergo training to enhance their ability to support startups with mentorship, facilities, networking, and access to funding. The program will also foster international partnerships and exposure for hub managers .

: Innovation hubs will undergo training to enhance their ability to support startups with mentorship, facilities, networking, and access to funding. The program will also foster and for . Demo Day and Investment Opportunities: Startups will participate in a Demo Day to pitch their business ideas to investors, corporates, and ecosystem stakeholders, aiming to secure funding and partnerships.

Targeted Outcomes

90% of startups will incorporate with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by the end of the program.

will incorporate with the by the end of the program. 80% of startups will develop an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) ready for market testing.

will develop an (Minimum Viable Product) ready for market testing. 30% of startups will secure investment from investors, grants, or partnerships facilitated by the programme.

will secure from investors, grants, or partnerships facilitated by the programme. 1,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created through the startup and hub ecosystem.

will be created through the startup and hub ecosystem. 70% of startups will remain operational 6 months after the programme, demonstrating long-term sustainability.

Why iHatch Cohort 4 Matters

Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation. The iHatch Cohort 4 program aligns with Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which seeks to build a strong knowledge economy and encourage innovation-driven enterprises (IDEs). By focusing on both startups and hubs, the program will catalyze economic diversification, job creation, and technology-driven solutions that will address local challenges and contribute to global competitiveness.

The program is also a direct contribution to the Nigerian Startup Act, which aims to foster an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive.

Call to Action

Applications for startups and innovation hubs are now open! Interested applicants are encouraged to apply through the official iHatch website. The programme is seeking innovators and ecosystem builders who are committed to scaling sustainable solutions in Nigeria.

For more information on the programme, please visit programs.startup.gov.ng/ihatch , or follow us on social media at NITDANigeria and ONDINigeria.



The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is responsible for shaping Nigeria’s IT sector through policy development, standards, and regulations. NITDA’s mission is to foster an inclusive and sustainable digital economy for Nigeria, driving growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.



The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is Japan’s premier development agency, providing financial and technical support to developing countries. JICA’s mission is to promote economic growth, sustainability, and human development worldwide.