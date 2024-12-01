Ex-AGF Bayo Ojo, others renew calls for older persons rights law in Nigeria.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Justice Bayo Ojo, has joined his voice with other Nigerians clamouring for the enactment of older persons rights law in the country.

Justice Ojo, who was the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) before his appointment as attorney-general, stated that an older person’s rights law has become overdue because of the growing population of old people in

Nigeria and the increasing abuse suffered by this category of people in the hands of relations and other members of society.

The former Minister was among personalities who spoke to journalists at the sidelines of the 15th year anniversary celebration of Graceful Ageing Fellowship, held ín Abuja at the weekend.

Justice Ojo called on the National Assembly to speedily pass into law the Older Persons Rights Bill resubmitted to the parliamentarians by stakeholders championíng the cause of the elderly in the society.

“First, I wish to call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the bill now before the members and secondly, I wish to urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill so that it can become law when it is passed.

“The government needs to really do something positive to improve the welfare of older persons in Nigeria. Those that worked as civil servants and retired should be paid their entitlements without delay and those needing healthcare should be assisted. Youths usually mock older persons and forget that they will also get old,” Justice Bayo Ojo said.

Founder of Graceful Ageing Fellowship, Senator Dr. Darlington Eze Ajoku, who is also the President, Coalition of Societies for the Care of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), disclosed that the forum of older persons has resubmitted the Older Persons Rights Bill to the National Assembly and would follow up by lobbying members for it’s passage.

Sen. Ajoku recalled that the bill was passed by the last National Assembly but was ignored by ex-President Mohammadu Buhari when the bill was sent to him for his signature.

He stated that the theme for the celebration “A balanced lifestyle, key to graceful aging,” was deliberately chosen to encourage older persons to spend the rest of their lives in a healthy manner by exercising regularly, attending to one’s health needs and reducing excess indulgences.

Former Chaplain of the State House Chapel, Abuja, Pastor Obioma Onwuzurumba (Rtd) who spoke on the key elements of healthy living said a balanced lifestyle means achieving good health in all aspects of one’s life by developing balanced spiritual relationship with God and fellow men , beng active by engaging in useful work, fitness exercises and controlling one’s emotional state for optimal happiness.

He called on elderly persons to eat balanced diets, engage in regular exercises and make out time to rest and sleep pointing out that these are essential especially for those managing health conditions who should also maintain healthy relationship with their care givers, doctors and drugs to Iive longer.