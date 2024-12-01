Borno State Government Distributes Food Items to 63,000 Victims of Flood in Ngala LGA

…. Relayed food items donated by the Federal Government to local residents

The Borno State Government has distributed food donations received from the Federal Government to local communities in Ngala LGA.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General, Dr. Mohammad Saidu Barkindo, spent more than a week at Ngala to conclude distribution of food items to about 63,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those in host communities, who were affected by the flood incident.

His Excellency Prof Babagana Umara Zulum mni, FNSE flagged off the distribution at Ngala, where he spent two days before leaving to Abuja for an official engagement.

The relief distribution was carried out in the week as part of continues support to the victims of flood in Ngala. The food items were donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The relief materials delivered and distributed by Borno state government through the supervision of Dr Barkindo consisting of food grains such as maize, sorghum and millet, as well as cash were distributed to households prioritising the most vulnerable.

The State Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of the Borno State Government has been providing the IDPs and host communities with food items and the LGA at large.

Dr Mohammad Saidu Barkindo appreciated Gov Zulum for his efforts towards humanity and he used the opportunity to commend the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting our people in the time of their needs.

Dr Barkindo added, “the town was completely cut off from the rest of the country for about four months due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The movement of food items to Ngala has been cut off. This was the reason for our visit to cushion the hardships faced by the people in the LGA.” added Barkindo.

Errata: We earlier reported that the number of beneficiaries at Ngala was 14,000 instead of 63,000. This was an inadvertent error, which is hereby regretted. Also, the bulk of this distribution was received from Federal Government for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.