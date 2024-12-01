35.1 C
Lagos
December 1, 2024
Trending now

iHatch Cohort 4: Empowering Nigeria’s Future Innovators and Startups

Port Harcourt Refinery Re-streaming signals new era for Nigeria

NEITI launches research on impact of energy transition, risks & opportunities on…

Jonathan, Akpabio, Shettima, Governors, Ors Storm Akwa Ibom For Burial Of Pastor…

Bernard Chukwuemeka celebrates at 50

President Tinubu approves funds for UNESCO Media , information literacy institute in…

AfroFlavour’s food festivals hit US December 28

INTERVIEW: Government policy should reflect interest of the grassroots- Humphrey Ngonadi, SSCCIMA…

Private Sector Collaboration, Critical for Lagos’ Sustainable Revenue Growth – ‘DeRemi Atanda 

43rd FEPSG: Eleanya lauds team rivers win over NASS in volleyball, as…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Bernard Chukwuemeka celebrates at 50

by Kelvin Egerue085

A businessman Mr Bernard Chukwuemeka popularly known as Original celebrated his 50th birthday in Lagos on Sunday Dec 1, 2024.

The thanksgiving church service which was presided over by Rev Fr John Ukwa, SDV held at St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe, an outstation of St Patrick’s Catholic Church Owode, Ikorodu area of Lagos

Bernard had earlier remarked that the thanksgiving service is his humble way of appreciating God’s favours over him and his family saying that it has taken the grace of God for him to have come thus far in age, business expansion and development of a family. He prayed that God will grant him many more years of celebration in good health of both body and mind.

“This is one of those good occasions to entertain my friends, family members and business associates in appreciation of God’s many blessings”, he added.

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 25,2024

Editor

NDDC to Pay 10,000 Youth Internship Beneficiaries from December

Editor

Alleged diversion of N1.3trn: EFCC arrests, detains former Delta Gov, Okowa

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO