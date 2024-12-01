Bernard Chukwuemeka celebrates at 50

A businessman Mr Bernard Chukwuemeka popularly known as Original celebrated his 50th birthday in Lagos on Sunday Dec 1, 2024.

The thanksgiving church service which was presided over by Rev Fr John Ukwa, SDV held at St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe, an outstation of St Patrick’s Catholic Church Owode, Ikorodu area of Lagos

Bernard had earlier remarked that the thanksgiving service is his humble way of appreciating God’s favours over him and his family saying that it has taken the grace of God for him to have come thus far in age, business expansion and development of a family. He prayed that God will grant him many more years of celebration in good health of both body and mind.

“This is one of those good occasions to entertain my friends, family members and business associates in appreciation of God’s many blessings”, he added.