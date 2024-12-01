Alimosho LG boss assures Globacom of support, patronage

The Chairman of the Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Jelili Suleiman Adewale, has promised digital solutions provider, Globacom, that the Alimosho community will continue to support it. He made the remark at the opening of a Globacom customer service outlet in the Iyana Ipaja neighbourhood of Lagos on Friday.

As the special guest at the Gloworld shop’s commissioning, Hon. Adewale lauded Globacom for making its services more accessible to the residents of Alimosho. “Globacom is our company; we are going to patronise you; we will ensure that this shop flourishes. You will never regret that you brought your branch to Iyana Ipaja”, he stated.

The event was also graced by Hon. Obadina Ahmed, Speaker, Alimosho LGA House, council officials, Jamin Shotayo Tadeyo, Chief Akeweje of Alimosho General, who stood in for the Baale of Iyana Ipaja, High Chief Rasak Mosaku.

Globacom’s business partner in whose business territory the shop is located, Mr Chukwuma Leonard, Managing Director, Talkpoint Telecommunications, also extolled Globacom for siting its outlet in Iyana Ipaja.

Abdulrazaq Ande, who represented Globacom at the event, said the new premium customer experience centre was another in a new generation of iconic contact centres that are aesthetically appealing and equipped for comfort and speedy services.

The commissioning, he added, was consistent with its aim to make its services more accessible to the public and provide them with more engaging network experiences, adding that: “Our approach to customer service is that we are consistently seeking innovative channels to make available our array of products and services to them”.

The retail shop is equipped with well-trained and customer-friendly staff who will provide first-class services and attend to customers’ complaints and enquiries as well as their service and product needs.

“They will also help you to access services including Glo Berekete 10X, which offers ten times the value of every recharge, double data value, amazing benefits on voice calls, free Instagram and TikTok access and audio and video streaming platforms perks as well as Glo Café, a one-stop app for all digital services and other Glo products and offerings, and also offers a more user-friendly experience, with ample benefits for customers who download it,” Ande enthused.