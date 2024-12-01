AfroFlavour’s food festivals hit US December 28

…African culture, cuisine, creativity on a thrilling show

A pan-African cuisine promoting organisation, AfroFlavour, is taking the festivals to Texas, USA by December.

The events set to hold at Toddy Oaks in Katy, Houston, in the state of Texas, on December 28, 2024, will put on display an array of African dishes, expected to reach $30 billion annually by 2035.

In a release by the organizers, the events will also showcase Africa’s rich traditions and diverse cultures, as well as the continent’s creativity with a lot of music, dance, fashion, and performances by guest artists.

The AfroFlavour Afro Food Festivals made their debut in Manchester, UK and Maryland, US in May and August 2024 respectively.

Endorsed by Nigeria’s Ministry of Tourism and with the partnership of Sterling Financial Holdings, the Manchester and Maryland events were attended by the immediate past Minister of Tourism, Lolade Ade-John, senior Manchester City Council officials, including the Lord-Mayor, Ibidapo Martins, group chief marketing executive at Sterling Financial Holdings, among many other dignitaries.

Lucky Idike, founder of AfroFlavour stated, “We are thrilled to bring the AfroFlavour Food Festival to Katy, Texas.

“Our goal is to create a platform that celebrates African culture, promotes cultural exchange, and fosters community engagement,” he added.

The food festivals in Katy, Houston, Texas, are expected to attract a global audience, including non-Africans, Africans resident in Houston and its surroundings, and from across the United States.

AfroFlavour, in a statement, said it believes that this is an event that Nigerians and other Africans from the continent visiting the US, and in particular Houston, should mark down on their ‘to-attend list’ for the holiday period.

AfroFlavour further disclosed that the festival will feature a diverse range of African cuisine, including traditional dishes and modern fusion, a vibrant marketplace showcasing African fashion, art, and crafts; live music and entertainment, including Afrobeat and traditional African performances.

The Texas edition of the African Food Festivals by AfroFlavour, which will be held in at Toddy Oaks in Katy, Texas, will also feature the organisation’s effort at promoting West Africa’s most popular cuisine, Jollof Rice, in what it has uniquely styled a “Jollof Love” food contest.

The “Jollof Love” contest will be open to attendees at the festival who will sample and vote for their favourite Jollof rice dish prepared by representatives of the main countries known for the dish, namely Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

A major aspect of the African Food Festival by AfroFlavour, which it featured in Manchester, United Kingdom, is its effort to help build African food businesses in Europe and North America through its thought leadership and educational African Food Business Conference, usually held along with the Festivals.

Designed for entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts, AfroFlavour said the Texas event will hold a conference in March 2025.

In a message to the business community, AfroFlavour said it was proud to partner with local businesses and organisations for the AfroFlavour Food Festivals which promotes unity, cultural exchange, community engagement and Africa’s development.

“We believe that food has the power to bring people together and foster greater understanding and appreciation of different cultures,” said Osa Omoruyi, a director of AfroFlavour in the US operations of the organisation.

“We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of African culture and cuisine, Omoruyi assured.

Globally, AfroFlavour said tickets for the festivals billed as an eight-hour event are available online at http://bit.ly/419Gnf5 and https://bit.ly/3V9bjrW. However, in Houston, Texas, tickets can be purchased from a number of African establishments, including Osuma Suya; Abula Hotpot; Ejide; Dabira Jewelry; Lagos Buka, Katy; and Aso Rock.

The event is still open for partnerships and vendors wishing to participate by contacting Lara@afroflavour.org +1 (832) 888-8787; Usenika@afroflavour.org +1 (832) 597-6259, while more information about the AfroFlavour Food Festival is available at www.afroflavour.org

