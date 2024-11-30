Soludo reiterates commitment to raise Anambra’s digital tribe

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Friday expressed his administration’s commitment to raising Anambra’s digital tribe.

He cited technology and innovation as the models that define Anambra’s future, noting, “Technology is key to his administration’s agenda.”

Speaking at the grand finale of the Anambra Innovation Week, 2024, held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, Soludo said, “The importance of the event has been underscored.

“The full week-long event signposts the importance we attach to this journey.

The Governor added, “Anambra is on a long journey The vision is to transform Anambra from a departure lounge to a destination point.

“We are building the African Dubai Taiwan. Think of our own Silicon Valley.

“We are building a human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

“I thank all of you who have competed from the 24 states in Nigeria. This will grow from strength to strength. ”

While noting that Anambra remains Nigeria’s major commercial, logistics hub, as well as entertainment hub, Soludo stressed that his administration is deliberate about the drive to deepen technology and innovation across the state, saying, “Technology and innovation define Anambra’s future. Technology is key”; the Governor added.

The Keynote Speaker and Co-Founder of AI in Nigeria, Ehia Ehabo who spoke on Driving Investment in Africa, through investment in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, revealed that for every challenge in Africa, there are multiple opportunities.

He said that the continent has a vibrant youth population to actualize it.

In his speech, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation whose Agency championed Innovation Week, Ms. Chinwe Okoli hailed the Governor for believing and driving the process.

She said, “This is the first of its kind in Anambra state; holding a week-long event on innovation and technology.

“Soludo believes in technology. His administration has the mantra of “everything technology, technology everywhere,” and he is deliberately building the ecosystem.”

The highlight of the event was the award of one hundred million naira cash to Hundreds of youths, comprising mainly inventors who took part in the “Cash in the battle for Solution competition.

Dignitaries at the event include the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, tech gurus from AI, Meta, UNDP, among others, attended the event.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2