Separatist agitations can’t work in Nigeria; it’s not possible to break –Chief Okpoko

Chief Thompson Okpoko is the Principal Partner and Co-founder of Thompson Okpoko & Partners. He was once the President, Nigerian Bar Association (1998–2000). He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Nigeria and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators UK. In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, Okpoko talks about contemporary issues. Red on:

Nigeria at 64, what is your assessment so far?

At 64, it is work in progress; if those who lived before 1960 and now will appreciate that there have been a critical change in what used to be Nigeria whether we have advances or not, Nigeria is rich in cultural, economic, material and human resource. Our progress ought to have been faster, otherwise, we have started and if we do not allow the current corruption to destroy the progress, then we can say that there is work in progress and Nigeria will survive.

Some analysts are saying that Nigeria is in a total mess. Do you agree?

That has to do with our current situations; we are really in difficult time, a situation where a whole family is starving, nobody to look up to, fathers, mothers are begging, a and children are begging. The situation has almost turned everybody to beggars we are not in a total mess but a total failure.

Since we got our independence from the British in 1960 some analysts are saying that the country is still standing on a false structure. What is your take?

We had the parliamentary system until the military came and when the military men were leaving, they took us to America. The parliamentary system that we had was not properly blended like we are hoping to have from the American; instead of having a healthy competition between local government, state and Federal Government, people are occupying positions to enrich themselves. It is no longer local government, my people, my state, my country; it is no longer like that, everyone struggles for the office for the purpose of enriching himself/herself. I think it is a bad way forward.

What can you say on terrorism, Fulani herdsmen, banditry, kidnapping and separatist agitations?

Well, separatist agitations are basically politically-minded people who want to separate so that they can become Governors and Presidents even if it means one village in a state that is alright for them so that they can be head of it. So, separatist state, I don’t think that will work. In a country that has existed for hundreds of years, how do you uproot Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and etc? We are all scattered all over the country; so it is not possible to break. What we need to do is to accommodate each other and forget about division; concentrate on things that will bring peace and to the people but as for terrorism not only in the North, it is a general problem in Nigeria. The threat is everywhere in Nigeria; every part in Nigeria, we need to be our brother’s keeper.

Do you see any improvement in this present government?

It is a very bad situation before Tinubu came in but he is trying to put right what has been wrong for a long time. The present administration should know that Nigerians are suffering; they should listen and not continue much longer than this one.

What can you say on electricity output?

It is still a story of woes; we invest money in electricity and we do not get electricity.

Since 2014, the economy of Nigeria depends solely on oil revenue. What is your take?

It has been so for a long time but when Buhari came and proclaimed the need to go into agriculture; effective steps were not taken to implement the policy.

Education

We have woken up but more needed to be done to persuade the teachers and the lecturers to carry out their duties effectively. We are actually making progress.

What can you say on infrastructural developments and social services?

Social services, we are frustrating them very seriously through diversion, stealing and inefficiency. Some of the facilities will not even get to the people who need them.

What can you say on the number of medical professionals relocating abroad presently?

Well, it is only expected when a man has no job satisfaction he will not be productive, how do you put a medical doctor in hospitals, medication will not be available, equipment will not be available and also opportunity to improve their knowledge are not given to the people? They hardly go to seminars to other parts of the world; this is something we can afford.

What can you say on the political structure of Nigeria?

Well, I am a layman when it comes to politics but as it is now, our leaders did not follow what we thought will be transparent way of getting themselves elected to offices and we have the issues of god fatherism; snatching of ballot papers and killings of opponents. Where are we going from here?

What can you say on the state of the economy in Nigeria?

The economy is in a mess; if we should deal with corruption. The military came into power because they felt that the democratic system was corrupt; at the time they left power, the corruption was still there. Now, the political system has come, we have not been able to cut, reduce or minimize corruption.

