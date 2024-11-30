SEBIS applaud WTO for re-appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as DG for second term

The South East Business and Investment Summit (SEBIS) has received with great happiness the reappointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Director General for a second term which commences on 1st of September, 2025. This decision reflects broad recognition of her exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO

Theis was stated in a release signed by Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Executive Secretary, South East Business and Investment Summit (SEBIS) and made available to Daily Champion

It could be recalled that by the close of nomination on 8th of November, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate nominated for that office and therefore, we are happy that the Special General Council meeting of 166 country members, ratified her reappointment.

While congratulating her on her reappointment, we enjoin her to remain focused and steadfast and to ensure that through her office, more effort is geared towards improving lives, promotion of trade and ensuring of global economic growth that will be beneficial to all.

On behalf of all of us, we continue to pray and wish her well in her renewed mandate.