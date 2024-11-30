Omilan Production to remake 1986 Classic Eegunleti with Wale Murainaas Producer

Omilan Productions is thrilled to announce the upcoming remake of the 1986 Nigerian classic Eegunleti, originally produced by the esteemed Pa Moses Omilani. Scheduled for release in 2025, this reimagined version will be produced by Wale Muraina, a rising star in Nigerian cinema.

Oluyinka Omilani, founder and creative director of Omilan Productions and son of Pa Moses Omilani, will oversee the project, continuing his family’s rich cinematic legacy.

The original Eegunleti captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and cultural significance during the golden age of Nigerian cinema. Now, over 35 years later, Omilan Productions aims to honor this legacy by introducing the story to a global audience, while preserving its authentic roots.

“This project is incredibly personal to me,” said Oluyinka Omilani. “Eegunleti was my father’s passion, and its story remains powerful today. With Wale Muraina as producer, we have the ideal team to revive this iconic film, respecting its history and highlighting its contemporary relevance.”

Wale Muraina expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Remaking Eegunleti offers a unique opportunity to revisit a classic that deeply resonated with audiences in its time. At Omilan Productions, we’re dedicated to capturing the original film’s magic while infusing fresh perspectives to engage both Nigerian and international viewers.”

Filming is slated to begin in early 2025, with locations in Nigeria and the UK, reflecting the blend of cultures that will shape the updated vision of Eegunleti.

The film will feature a diverse cast and crew from both regions, enhancing its global appeal while staying true to its Nigerian heritage. Fans of the original film and new audiences alike can anticipate this dynamic retelling of a Nigerian classic, as Omilan Productions continues its mission to present and promote Afrocentric performances enacted by African Diasporans and non-Africans.

