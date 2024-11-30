November Review: My Two Cents

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓ Davido’s Economic Reality Check

Days ago, a viral video emerged online showing popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, Popular known as, ‘Davido’ while in a recent interview on the ‘Big Homies House’ podcast. He made a comment about how bad Nigeria’s economy is in this present government. This sparked a heated debate as many opinion leaders and citizens took to their socials and on traditional Media’s to express their opinion.

The music superstar stated that Nigeria’s economy is in total shambles. This comment triggered both criticism and support.

Some opinion leaders in the country like former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omkri, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart ,Joe Igbokwe, actor Patrick Doyle, TVC presenter, Akashat Ny’mat and many others criticized Davido’s statement, labeling it as insensitive and uninformed, demanding that he should retract the statement. They argued that the economy is not as bad as Davido portrayed it to be. That his opinion was a disservice to government’s efforts to revamp the economy.

On the other hand, many Nigerians took to their socials to show support to the singer over his comment, stating that it is a much-needed reality check. They argued that the economy is indeed in shambles, considering the rise in inflation, unemployment, and poverty rate. They praise Davido for standing for truth and for using his platform to bring attention to the economic struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

It is very important for us to understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion, Davido’s comment is not just a personal opinion and also a reflection of what is happening. The economy is indeed facing big challenge. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu two-day visit to France to seek for support in “agriculture, security, education, health etc to me it’s an affirmation to Davido’s statement.

It is very crucial that we acknowledge these challenges and work towards finding solutions, than using sugarcoated economic propaganda to promote the country’s image.

We should be having a conversation about the state of the economy and what we can do to improve it. This conversation should involve all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, and ordinary citizens. Putting in efforts to cover up our challenges and project a favorable image as the ‘Giant of Africa’, harsh realities will still persist. The high cost of living remains unchanged, insecurity continues to plague our communities, and poverty persists. Let’s confront the issues rather than seeking a pseudo-good image. When we tackle these challenges, the positive image we desire will be automatically conferred on the country, with no pretense.

✓ Ebonyi State Governor Cracks Down on Corruption

On Sunday, 24th November, 2024, there was report on national dailies revealing that Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, recently ordered the arrest of some health workers in Abakiliki the state capital, for allegedly selling materials meant for the State Ministry of Health without approval. This is a commendable and welcome development in the fight against corruption.

This move shows that we the citizens are also problems to the country. The action by Ebonyi state governor will send a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated in State. It also demonstrates commitment to proper documentation, transparency and accountability in governance.

Funny enough, this has been a significant challenge facing the country. The incident serves as a reminder of the pandemic era, when the government provided palliatives for distribution to it’s citizens. Unfortunately, those entrusted with these materials hoarded and sold them, rather than distributing them to those in need. This shows abuse of power and brings lack of trust. It is very clear that Nigeria still has a long way to go in its pursuit for progress and good governance.

The aim to make the country better is not a one-man show. It requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, both government and the citizens.

To achieve this, we all must ensure that the rule of law is observed in the prosecution of corruption cases. This includes ensuring that those accused of corruption, not considering your status in the society, are given a fair trial and that the legal process is not compromised.

✓ Fisayo Soyombo Detention Sparks Outrage

Popular Nigerian Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, was arrested recently by the military during an operations against illegal oil bunkering in Port Harcourt.

They stated that Soyombo was detained at an illegal oil site and he is currently under preliminary investigation. Though he was released in Friday, 29th November, 2024.

This development has sparked widespread outrage, as Nigerian politician and human right activist, Omoleye Sowore, former Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour,

and human right organization/NGO’s like ; Amnesty international, Wole Soyinka Center For Journalism, SERAP et-al took to their X page, formerly twitter to condemn the arrest of Soyombo who is widely known for investigation and reporting.

It is very glaring that Soyombo was into investigation of illegal oil bunkering activities, and his detention might be seen or perceived as an attempt to silence him, and cover up the atrocities. This is a clear violation of Soyombo’s rights as a journalist and a citizen of Nigeria.

The current host of ‘Hard Facts’ on Nigeria Info FM, Lagos, Mary-Ann Duke Okon in 2020 via twitter page, stated that Practicing journalism in Nigeria is almost a waste of time because of hiderances to truth.

In her words; ‘Practicing journalism in Nigeria is almost a waste of time these days, as the media is outrightly being gagged and not allowed to freely do its job. I’m officially open to working outside Nigeria, I’m seriously considering moving away and practicing anywhere else but here!.’ She Wrote.

We cannot have a country where journalism is criminalized, and corruption glorified. Our government must take immediate action to address this issue and to ensure that journalists are free to do their work without fear of intimidation or harassment. This includes providing them with the necessary protection and even support to carry out their job. This will in return restore that good image we crave for in Nigeria.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist, who writes in from Lagos.