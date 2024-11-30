Navy holds route march in Rivers, says 2m bpd oil production target achievable in 2024

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Officers and personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder on Saturday, held the 4th quarter route march in 2024 to keep fit with the discharge of their duties in Port Harcourt and other areas of their responsibilities.

The Navy personnel, who were led by the Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, and other top officers, left the Naval Base in Port Harcourt, by exactly 6:00 am, marched along Akar and Iwofe Roads in Rumuolumeni kingdom, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, which spanned about 8 kilometers.

Addressing newsmen, the NNS Pathfinder Commander, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku said the route march was part of the Nigerian Navy’s ideas to keep the personnel physically fit and prepared them for the task ahead.

He said they were prepared to confront any challenges in the course of securing the maritime domain in its area of responsibility, particularly in Rivers State.

“Today’s event is remarkable in the Navy calendar. It is in line with the mission and vision of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

“Today’s route march is for the last quarter of the year. It’s 8km march and we invited our sister agencies to come.

“The essence of the exercise is for us to exercise our body to increase our efficiency in work, our mental and physical outlets too, to enable us to discharge out duties efficiently in line with our constitutional mandate.

“And equally to build relationships with other security agencies and work as a team to achieve the desired purpose of keeping the state and the maritime environment safe.”

Commodore Aniaku also commended the efforts of officers and ratings at the NNS Pathfinder, and the Nigerian Navy noting that their sacrifices have recorded significant achievements which he said, have contributed immensely to the improved oil production in the country.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian Navy’s determination and commitment to protecting the nation’s assets will help the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL) achieve its two million barrels per day crude oil production target by the end of 2024.

He said, “We are almost 100 percent, we are very efficient in delivering our mandate and we have done that satisfactorily and our efforts are yielding desired results because the production of crude oil as of today stands at 1.8 million barrels per day, which is a remarkable achievement. We are hoping that towards the end of the year, we might reach two million barrels per day production.”

The NNS Pathfinder Commander also assured of adequate security within the maritime environment and their general areas of responsibility during and after the yuletide season.

Commodore Cajethan however, urged the public to provide the Navy with credible information to assist them to combat crime and criminality in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2