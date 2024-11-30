33.1 C
Lagos
November 30, 2024
Trending now

Navy conducts successful route march to enhance personnel fitness , mental health…

Omilan Production to remake 1986 Classic Eegunleti with Wale Murainaas Producer

Anambra market chairman lauds APGA National chairman over his victory against rival…

Soludo reiterates commitment to raise Anambra’s digital tribe

Couple arrested in Anambra for attempted kidnap

HPV vaccine introduced to combat cervical cancer in Nigeria – Dr. Okeke

Separatist agitations can’t work in Nigeria; it’s not possible to break –Chief…

Tinubu launches Renewed Hope Agric Empowerment for IDPs

The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria by Ahmed I. YAKASAI,…

Release of detained minors, best decision by President Tinubu, says Osifeso

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Navy conducts successful route march to enhance personnel fitness , mental health in Bayelsa

by Peter Anayo061

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The Headquarters central Naval command conducted its fourth quarter route march to promote the physical fitness and mental health of its personnel.

The event began at the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH parade ground in Yenagoa on Saturday, covering a route from the base to Opolo roundabout and Tombia roundabout before returning to the base.
The exercise lasted approximately two hours and thirty minutes, attended by Commodore Nanmar Lakan and other senior officers.

Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi, Acting Flag Officer Commanding, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and emphasized the importance of physical fitness for operational readiness.
He highlighted the Navy’s commitment to personnel welfare, urging members to maintain discipline and focus in their duties, particularly in anti-crude oil and anti-bunkering operations.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Editor

NAF airstrikes neutralise bandits in Zamfara

Editor

Ondo Poll: NSCDC deploys 6000 operatives, pledges hitch-free exercise

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO