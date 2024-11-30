Navy conducts successful route march to enhance personnel fitness , mental health in Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Headquarters central Naval command conducted its fourth quarter route march to promote the physical fitness and mental health of its personnel.

The event began at the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH parade ground in Yenagoa on Saturday, covering a route from the base to Opolo roundabout and Tombia roundabout before returning to the base.

The exercise lasted approximately two hours and thirty minutes, attended by Commodore Nanmar Lakan and other senior officers.

Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi, Acting Flag Officer Commanding, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and emphasized the importance of physical fitness for operational readiness.

He highlighted the Navy’s commitment to personnel welfare, urging members to maintain discipline and focus in their duties, particularly in anti-crude oil and anti-bunkering operations.

