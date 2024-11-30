ILO, others train young Nigerians on digital content creation, film making

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

No fewer than 31 young Nigerians have successfully completed a two-week intensive training programme on digital content creation and film making in Lagos.

The programme jointly organized by the International Labour Organization,ILO and partners, UNESCO UNAID,WHO ,UN Women and NACA and midwifed by Digital Young Film Makers Academy, aimed at equipping young people aged 18-24, with digital skills in content creation, short film production and distribution on platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

The organizers of the scheme described the initiative as an accelerated integrated model for young people with required leadership, business skills development, employability and facilitate linkages to economic and financial opportunities.

The formal presentation of Certificates to participants, marking the end of the training scheme, took place at the prestigious Eko hotel, V I, Lagos and attracted eminent Nigerians from all walks of life,particularly the Creative Arts industry.

In a goodwill message, the Country Director of the International Labour Organization, ILO, Dr Vanessa Phala,described the Digital Young Film Makers Academy as an initiative that embodies the ILO’s commitment to fostering decent work, promoting opportunities for young people and advancing social justice.

Phala,represented by ILO Technical Expert, Dr Runo Onosode, said :” This programme represents a critical step in empowering them with digital content creation and short film production skills and creating pathway for digital entrepreneurship and employability.

“The ILO recognizes that young people are at the heart of innovation and progress and through this initiative, we aim to provide the tools and platforms for you to realize your potential.As you embark on this two-week journey, you will not only gain technical skills but also become advocates for health and social impact.By integrating elements of HIV prevention,mental and health advocacy and social protection this programme reflects the broader mission of the ILO, to address the needs of vulnerable populations and create inclusive opportunities for all.”

Phala commended ILO partners, namely ,UNAIDS, UNICEF. UNESCO, UNFPA and UN Women for their collaboration and shared vision, stressing that the joint effort underscored the power of partnerships in driving Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, SDG 3 on reducing inequalities.

She charged the young participants to seize the opportunity, and embrace the skills being offered, and contribute their creativity and energy towards making a difference in their communities.