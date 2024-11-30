HPV vaccine introduced to combat cervical cancer in Nigeria – Dr. Okeke

In a bid to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria, the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHDA) has introduced the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine.

Speaking at the Idemili North Stakeholders Engagement Meeting for HPV vaccine Intensification, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Supervisor for Health in Idemili North Local Government Area, emphasized the importance of the vaccine in preventing cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria, and the HPV vaccine is a crucial tool in our fight against this disease,” Dr. Okeke said. “We are committed to making this vaccine available to all eligible girls in Anambra State, and we urge parents and guardians to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children’s health.”

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event include the Chairman’s wife, Lady Ebere Nkwoka, Director of INLGA Health Authority, Mrs. Chinwe Okeke, Social Mobilization Officer, Mrs. Chinenye Okpala Nwankwo, Deputy Mayor Idemili North, Lady Phina Onwuachu, Leader of Idemili North Councillors, Nze Anikpe,

The introduction of the HPV vaccine is a collaborative effort between the ASPHDA, the State Ministry of Health, and partners.

The vaccine will be available at all primary healthcare centers and hospitals in Anambra State and will be administered free of charge to eligible girls.

