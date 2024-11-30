Couple arrested in Anambra for attempted kidnap

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Police in Anambra State have arrested a couple, Mr. Okoye Kingsley and his wife, Mrs Chidinma Okoye, from Ozubulu in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state over an alleged attempt to kidnap.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Friday.

According to Ikenga, the couple, aged 36 and 27, respectively, were apprehended by a joint security force in the state.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Police Command is aware and already investigating a related recent trending voice note of a security report on how a victim escaped abduction by an alleged security operative.

“Given reports of text messages and voice notes received by unsuspecting members of the public on threats of abduction and kidnapping, the Joint Security Force comprising the Police and AVG, acting on technology-driven information in the early hours of today, 29/11/2024, arrested a couple, one Mr Okoye Kingsley aged 36 years and Mrs Chidinma Okoye aged 27 years, respectively, in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. Phones and SIM cards were recovered.

“The couple specialises in sending threatening messages to people and demanding ransom or threatening that they shall be abducted or killed. They all confessed to the crime and admitted to destroying some of the SIM cards which they had earlier used to commit the crime.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Nnaghe Obono Itam, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robbery Squad of the Command for comprehensive investigations while the accused persons would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He added, “In another development, the Command is aware of and already investigating a recent and related voice note of a security report to a Police Station on how a victim escaped abduction by an alleged security operative.

“The Command did not take the information for granted. Hence, it has activated all the necessary intelligence tools to unmask the suspects and nip the issue in the bud to avoid reoccurrence.”

