Anambra market chairman lauds APGA National chairman over his victory against rival Njoku

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Congratulatory messages have continued to inundate our newsroom over the landmark Supreme court judgment in favour of the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Sly Ezeokenwa, against his arch rival and self-acclaimed national chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku.

The latest of such congratulatory messages came from the chairman of Sokoto road market, Onitsha, Hon. Emeka Mbachu, who described the victory as a ‘victory for democracy in Nigeria,’ adding that APGA remains a party for mass movement.

“I am not surprised by the victory of Ezeokenwa, we expected it because he was duly elected and there is no way somebody will come from the back door to clinch the chairmanship of the party.

“Even our amiable Governor Chukwuma Soludo was not disturbed when the matter was still pending in court because he knew Njoku was not going to be declared the national chairman by the court of competent jurisdiction.

“In as much as Edozie Njoku was trying his luck to know if he would be declared the winner, he has seen it that courts remain the last hope of the common man when all hope is lost.

According to Mbachu the Supreme Court’s landmark reaffirmation of Barr. Ezeokenwa as the validly elected National Chairman of the party, has laid to rest all arguments as to who is the authentic national chairman of APGA.

“I commend the judiciary for showing it is actually the last hope of the common man and I also commend Governor Chukwuma Soludo for not being distracted from focusing on better welfare for the people in the state when the matter was pending in court

“It has come to confirm that the governor is more interested in moving the state forward to better the welfare of his people than the frivolous claims by Njoku to distract the Governor and APGA from the provision of dividends of democracy to the people that voted for him,” he stated

” We will not condemn Njoku for trying his luck only that he went beyond bounds in that negative pursuit that has killed his future political ambition as a politician who wants a political office,” he stated.

“However, I plead to all APGA faithful across the nation to support. Ezeokenwa-led National Working Committee in ensuring the emergence of a people-centric political platform that could lead to the establishment of a true, people-driven Nigerian government, as envisioned by our party’s founding fathers.” Mbachu further disclosed.

