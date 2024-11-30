The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria by Ahmed I. YAKASAI, mni, FNAPharm.

Book Reviewer-Prof Lere Baale, FNAPharm;CEO Business School Netherlands International; President, The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy

Ahmed I. Yakasai’s The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria provides an in-depth logical analysis of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical landscape, evolution, challenges, and prospects. His Excellency, Ambassador Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, is a highly-respected figure in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry and a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN); he uses his vast experience to offer a well-researched and thoughtful exploration of the critical role the pharmaceutical sector plays in the country’s healthcare and economy.

Critical Top Issues to note are as follows:

High Credibility of Author

Ahmed Yakasai is highly connected with the Pharma Manufacturing sector as he was :

a) Co-founder of Taobat Pharma Industries Ltd, Kano, in 1993 b) Pioneer Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evans Baroque Ltd (Formerly Evans Medical Plc) from 2019 to date c) Consultant/Advisor to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority(NSIA) on local production of excipients in Nigeria by NSIA from 2023 to date d) Non-Executive Director of Colexa Biosensor Industries Ltd from 2023 to date e) He prepared a position paper on local production of drugs as requested by the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Late Alhaji Abba Kyari f) The Author was the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, which comprised over 30,000 pharmacists from 2018 to 2021. g) The author is currently the vice president of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy and a member of the Pharma Consultative Group, a PPP that constantly reviews and helps shape the government’s strategic focus on the pharmaceutical industry. Pragmatism in Authors’ Approach

The Author has made the book very pragmatic, citing the case studies of India, Malaysia and Indonesia, as mentioned on pages 15-17.

Inclusiveness of Critical Stakeholders

The author also covered the proposed prohibition list as worked together with PMGMAN to validate the list which NAFDAC used covering about 32 products on page 75

Overview of Content

The book presents a comprehensive historical background of the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria, tracing its development from colonial times to its current state. Yakasai takes readers through the phases of drug production in Nigeria, highlighting key milestones in establishing indigenous pharmaceutical companies and the contribution of these companies to national healthcare.

One of the book’s core themes is the shift from dependence on imported drugs to local manufacturing, emphasising the need for Nigeria to build its capacity in drug production. Yakasai elaborates on the efforts made by the government and private sector to encourage local production of drugs and reduce reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, which often come at a higher cost and with quality assurance issues.

The book delves into the policy framework surrounding Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, including government initiatives like the National Drug Policy and regulatory bodies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Yakasai critically examines how these policies and regulatory efforts have shaped the pharmaceutical landscape, both positively and negatively.

Key Themes

Local Drug Manufacturing: Most books address establishing a robust local drug manufacturing industry. Yakasai argues that local production is crucial for improving access to essential medicines, ensuring drug security, boosting the economy, and creating employment opportunities. He also highlights local manufacturers’ challenges, including high production costs, inadequate infrastructure, and inconsistent government support. Regulatory Challenges: Yakasai gives special attention to the regulatory challenges in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, particularly the role of NAFDAC and other agencies in maintaining quality control and preventing the circulation of counterfeit drugs. He discusses the improvements made over the years and points out areas where regulatory frameworks could be strengthened to enhance drug safety and efficacy. Public Health Impact: The book explores the broader impact of the pharmaceutical industry on public health in Nigeria. Yakasai shows how effective drug production and distribution systems are essential for combating major health issues such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. He argues that Nigeria’s ability to produce affordable, high-quality drugs domestically will directly influence its capacity to meet public health needs. Global Integration: Yakasai situates Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry within the context of the global pharmaceutical market. He explores how Nigeria can learn from more advanced markets while becoming a key regional and international trade player. He discusses the potential for Nigerian pharmaceutical companies to expand their reach, especially within the West African sub-region, by leveraging trade agreements and regional partnerships.

Strengths of the Book

Well-Researched: The book is grounded in extensive research, supported by data, historical records, and policy documents. Yakasai’s thorough understanding of the industry’s history and current dynamics adds credibility to his analysis. Balanced Perspective: Yakasai offers a balanced view, celebrating the progress made in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector while providing critical insights into its shortcomings. He offers practical recommendations for overcoming these challenges, making the book valuable for policymakers, industry leaders, and academics. Focus on Indigenous Solutions: One of the standout aspects of the book is its focus on local solutions to Nigeria’s pharmaceutical challenges. Yakasai emphasises the need for homegrown approaches considering Nigeria’s unique social, economic, and health contexts. Comprehensive Coverage: The book covers many topics, from drug manufacturing and regulatory frameworks to public health and global integration. This comprehensive approach gives readers a holistic understanding of the pharmaceutical industry’s role in national development.

Areas for Improvement in Future Editions

While The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria offers deep insights, its detailed and technical nature may make it challenging for readers unfamiliar with the pharmaceutical industry. The book occasionally delves into complex regulatory and scientific discussions, which may require additional background knowledge for complete comprehension.

Moreover, while Yakasai provides strong recommendations, some readers may feel that more attention could have been given to the practical implementation of these solutions, especially in light of Nigeria’s systemic challenges, such as ethics and bureaucracy, which often hinder policy execution.

Conclusion

Overall, Ahmed I. Yakasai’s The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria is an authoritative and timely work addressing critical issues facing Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector. It is a must-read for anyone involved in Nigeria’s healthcare policy, pharmaceutical production, or economic development. The book highlights the importance of local drug manufacturing and outlines a path forward for Nigeria to achieve drug security and improve public health through a solid pharmaceutical industry.

Yakasai’s insights offer valuable guidance to government officials, business leaders, international partners, and pharma practitioners seeking the transformation of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry into a pillar of the nation’s healthcare system.

