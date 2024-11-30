43rd FEPSG: Eleanya lauds team rivers win over NASS in volleyball, as FIRS, others start in winning ways

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Captain of Team Rivers, Prince Ikechukwu Eleanya was delighted with his team’s focus and determination as they earned a commanding 2:0 win over Team National Assembly in volleyball, in the ongoing 43rd Federal Public Service Games taking place in Rivers State.

Team FIRS also started their campaign in the tournament in a winning way as they won Team Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy by 2:0.

The matches among others, were played at the volleyball pitch of the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre and saw Team Rivers defeating Team NASS 2:0

Captain of Team Rivers, Eleanya, speaking with Journalists after the game, said team spirit and understanding helped them secure victory against the NASS Team.

According to him, “Team spirit, oneness and understanding gave us victory. Our service was effective and our target is the gold medal,” he said.

In other matches played on day one (Friday), the Ministry of Defence defeated the Ministry of Interior 2:0, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment won over the Ministry of Water Resources 2:1, NAPTIP lost 0:2 to the Ministry of Finance, while Ministry of Education beat Ministry of Housing 2:0.

Also in Hand Ball, the female category, The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning played a 4 vs 4 draw with the Ministry of Special Duties, however, the Ministry of Economic Planning won through a penalty shootout.

Also, draws have been concluded in Tennis, basketball and other sports and are billed to start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champion in the men’s singles and doubles tennis, Edet Pius from the Nigerian Ports Authority has vowed to retain the gold medals he won at the previous edition of the games.

Pius, who spoke on his readiness to compete in the tennis event which begins today (Saturday), said he has worked hard and is in high spirits to defend his medals.

“By the grace of God I have worked hard and made the necessary sacrifice and I believe I’m good to go to retain my gold, God helping me,” he said

He praised the state of facilities at the Port Harcourt Club which is the centre for the tennis events of the games.

“The facilities are one the best in the country—six good tennis courts. In fact, I commend the club management for their effort,” Pius stated.

