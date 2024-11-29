University of Lagos , 2nd Special Annual lecture on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Board of Trustee, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair (DMA) Host . Distinguished Professor Taiwo Osipitan ; Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami ;1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi; Chief Host ,Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of the Occasion ,Dr Ibukun Awosika ; during the 2nd Special Annual lecture ,on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies .held at UNILAG in Lagos on 28/11/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami received a plague from Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r …. Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research) of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwole Familoni; former Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG),/ Pro–Chancellor of Redeemer’s University Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Provost , Federal College of education (Technical) Akoka Lagos. Dr Ademola Azeez.

1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi addressing the guest .

Cross Section of the guest .

From 2nd left … Chairman Board of Trustee, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair (DMA) Host . Distinguished Professor Taiwo Osipitan ; Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami ;1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi; Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of the Occasion ,Dr Ibukun Awosika and others during the 2nd Special Annual lecture ,on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies .on Navigating the present Stormy Nigeria Economy ; The New Enterprise Nigeria as the Anchorage held at UNILAG in Lagos on 28/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.