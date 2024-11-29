25.2 C
Lagos
November 29, 2024
Trending now

Osun Government commences payment of 75,000 minimum wage

NCC to declare new tariff plans for Telecom industry in December

Aiyedatiwa charges corps members to contribute to Nigeria’s development

APLORI center intensifies collaboration with UniJos for ornithological, biological research 

16 Days of gender activism: Gender based violence against women and girls…

University of Lagos , 2nd Special Annual lecture on Dr Mike Adenuga…

RUWASSA says three more LGAs waiting for ODF certification

Service of Songs for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, Mother of…

Let your leadership inspire professionalism, Speaker Abbas congratulates new NUJ president, Yahaya

Peter Obi to deliver Convocation Lecture at American University of Nigeria, Yola

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

University of Lagos , 2nd Special Annual lecture on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0112

L-r… Chairman Board of Trustee, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair   (DMA)   Host . Distinguished Professor Taiwo Osipitan ; Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami ;1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi;  Chief Host ,Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola;  Chairman of the Occasion ,Dr Ibukun  Awosika ; during the 2nd Special Annual lecture ,on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies .held  at UNILAG in Lagos on 28/11/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami received a plague from Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r …. Former  Deputy  Vice-Chancellor (Academic   and   Research) of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwole   Familoni; former Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG),/ ProChancellor of Redeemer’s University Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Provost , Federal College of education (Technical)  Akoka Lagos. Dr Ademola Azeez.

1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi  addressing the guest .

Cross Section of the guest .

From 2nd left … Chairman Board of Trustee, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair   (DMA)   Host . Distinguished Professor Taiwo Osipitan ; Ondo State Governor represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami ;1st Occupier (DMA) Prof Sunday Abayomi Adebisi Adebisi; Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof Folasade Ogunsola;  Chairman of the Occasion ,Dr Ibukun  Awosika   and others during the 2nd Special Annual lecture ,on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies .on Navigating the present Stormy Nigeria Economy ; The New Enterprise Nigeria as the Anchorage  held  at UNILAG in Lagos on 28/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Chairman House committee on oversight function inspecting roads, Housing Project in Uyo

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 1,2024

Editor

Hon. Okey- Joe Foundation, second edition of Annual Cooking Competition / Grand Finale held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO