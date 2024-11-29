UBA Group to commence full banking operations in France – Elumelu

22.5 C
Lagos
November 29, 2024
As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to France, the Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, in the presence of President Tinubu and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron has signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with the French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand.
The agreement is a significant indication of support by the French Government for the development of UBA’s full banking operations in France.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of UBA Group commented: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa.
“Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

