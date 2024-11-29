23.9 C
Sirchuks Greenland Foundation breaks limit,gives police financial empowerment

by GODGIFT055

Sirchuks Greenland Foundation,a reputable international non governmental organisation held financial empowerment programme for outstanding and distinguished officers at the Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

AIG Fayoade Adegoke, the head of Zone 2 command was commended for giving the foundation the privilege to be a blessing to performing and dedicated police officers.

The spokesman of the foundation,Pastor Enyiaka E. Stephen recapitulated the organisation’s commitment towards touching lives and continuous engagement in humanitarian activities.The CEO of the organisation,Mr.Eze Peter Chukwuma reiterated his support for the Nigerian police and urged the public to see the police as their friends.

Asp Akhigbe Godfrey Ehis was full of gratitude as he thanked Sirchuks Greenland Foundation for remembering the police in their humanitarian endeavour and promised that they will work harder to make Nigeria a Safe place for all.

