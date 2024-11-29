32.4 C
Service of Songs for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, Mother of Former General Manager Zenith Bank Bukky Latunji ,held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo045

L-r …Children of the decease ,Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji) , Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky  Latunji  with her Husband .Jide Agbabiaka. During the service of Song  held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church ikate  Surulere Lagos on 27/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Children of the decease , Dele Latunji ,  Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji) ; Muyiwa Latunji ; Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky  Latunji  with her Husband .Jide Agbabiaka, singing during the Service of songs .

Cross Section of the Clergy Men/ women  ,during the Service of Songs .

Cross Section of the Choristers singing.

Cross Section of the women singing for their late member .

L-r… Reader Olukemi Odutayo , Rev Opelami Koleoso, Ven Kehinde Ogundele, former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky  Latunji  and Muyiwa Latunji.

Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky  Latunji   (middle) pose with her friends .

Cross Section of the men, during the service of Song for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church ikate  Surulere Lagos on 27/11/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

