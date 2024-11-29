Service of Songs for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, Mother of Former General Manager Zenith Bank Bukky Latunji ,held in Lagos

L-r …Children of the decease ,Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji) , Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky Latunji with her Husband .Jide Agbabiaka. During the service of Song held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church ikate Surulere Lagos on 27/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Children of the decease , Dele Latunji , Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji) ; Muyiwa Latunji ; Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky Latunji with her Husband .Jide Agbabiaka, singing during the Service of songs .
Cross Section of the Clergy Men/ women ,during the Service of Songs .
Cross Section of the Choristers singing.
Cross Section of the women singing for their late member .
L-r… Reader Olukemi Odutayo , Rev Opelami Koleoso, Ven Kehinde Ogundele, former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky Latunji and Muyiwa Latunji.
Former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky Latunji (middle) pose with her friends .
Cross Section of the men, during the service of Song for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church ikate Surulere Lagos on 27/11/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
