President urges more investments in food security, solid minerals, energy, education

.Commits to returning out-of-school children to classrooms, equipping them for the future

President Bola Tinubu affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defense during a high-profile meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the prestigious Palais des L’Élysée on Thursday.

At a joint press conference, President Tinubu highlighted the vast, yet largely untapped potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and beckoned international investors to capitalize on the nation’s welcoming investment climate.

“The French- Nigeria Business Forum

is doing a lot already, but we need to do more on food security. We cannot help but invest in another’s country.”

He emphasised Nigeria’s flourishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security.

“Nigeria’s financial sector is evolving and flourishing. We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria’s economy for French nationals, especially in the area of food security.

“It is our responsibility to put together a food security programme for the private sector to come and invest in the country.

“We are working on stability and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better,” the President stated.

President Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy was being repositioned for more Foreign Direct Investment that will directly impact the livelihood of the citizens.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business and close to this, we have a vibrant youth population that is educated, and ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development,” he said.

The President implored the French government to extend to Nigeria trainings that will develop the youthful population.

“Furthermore, we should de-risk the opportunities in the solid minerals. We have the potentials and we have agreed on a deeper and deeper relationship,” the President added.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling issues of food security.

“A starved nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century no child should go to bed hungry,” he told the French President, and his

delegation.

“If an African child is given a glass of milk in a class, there will be no problem in getting him to return and stay in school to learn. The more educated the children are, the better it is for us,” President Tinubu said.

On security, the President noted that there was a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

“Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France so that we can have security operations that will stop the challenge of migration,” he noted.

President Tinubu said the blue economy in Nigeria also provides a huge opportunity for investment, with unexplored potentials in fishery.

“In Lagos, we have tamed the Atlantic ocean. For us, fishery is an important aspect of investment.

“We want to assure the French investment community that Nigeria is open for business. It shall be easy in, and easy out,” the President noted.

President Macron acknowledged President Tinubu’s state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, particularly emphasizing collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French President noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together.

“We have confidence that you, Mr President will reinforce our relationship with Nigeria, and it will cover the West Coast region, with ECOWAS playing the leading role.

“I will seek your leadership to work as partners of progress. You are the great leader of the great country in Africa.

“We appreciate your visionary leadership and energy in transforming the economy of your country. We will work together for collective, global success,” he said.

President Macron had earlier assured that he would encourage more investments in the solid minerals sector, with the signing of an agreement, during a political meeting where the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, made a presentation on the potentials

Earlier, President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu were welcomed with full honours at Hotel Les Invalides and Palais De l’Élysée by President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

ALSO, In a dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Élysée, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing education for Nigerian children.

He outlined plans to significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children through innovative return-to-class initiatives and skills development programs.

President Tinubu highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a supportive framework that ensures school-age children re-enter classrooms, emphasizing the role of motivation and skill acquisition in this initiative.

“In order to bridge the gap for some who are of age, and have been out of school for a while, we will encourage skills development,” the President added.

Accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the President stressed to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron that Nigeria’s developmental potential hinges on a well-educated populace.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country makes it hard for children to return to school, but we are gradually re-populating the classrooms. And we need skills development to bridge the gaps,” the President stated.

President Tinubu highlighted the notable progress in enhancing security across Nigeria, employing “kinetic” strategies as part of the peace-building process.

“With some more efforts, we will be able to get some level of stability. We had very good harvest this year. And as soon as more farmers can go back to the farm, we will have more stability in harvest and supply,” he said.

In response, President Macron acknowledged Nigeria’s vast growth potential and the importance of investing in educational initiatives. He reflected on his formative experiences during a six-month internship at the French Embassy in Nigeria, including visits to Lagos and Kano.

President Macron and Brigitte Macron expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their State Visit, promising to elevate the France-Nigeria partnership to new heights.