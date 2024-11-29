Plateau poised to become tech ecosystem hub, says Governor Mutfwang 

…..As Jos techfest holds 2nd edition

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his commitment and determination to create an enabling environment for the tech ecosystem to thrive and boost economic activities in the state.

Mutfwang acknowledged his administration placed priority attention on encouraging younger generation to develop their potential and skills in tech ecosystem for a better future.

The governor represented by the commissioner Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation, Professor Nanjul Goselle made this known on Thursday during the official commencement of the Jos techfest 2024.

Jos techfest 2024 which is the second edition has a titled:”Innovating for the future strengthening Plateau State Ecosystem”.

The science and technology innovation commissioner revealed that, as part of fostering the tech ecosystem, within a few days, His Excellency will be signing the ‘Right of Way’ policies. “This initiative will enable telecommunications companies to lay fiber optics free of charge, ensuring seamless operations without hindrances.

“By doing so, the government is not only promoting job creation but also encouraging the younger generation and boosting the economy of Plateau State.

“After this program, participants will have built valuable connections and gained knowledge to prepare them to benefit from the special economic zone that the Plateau State government plans to establish”, Goselle added.

Director General, of Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), Dominic Dating said, such an initiative is in line with Governor Mutfwang’s agenda of empowering youth through skills development, ensuring they are better equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

“I believe this is a truly wonderful event. It brings people from diverse backgrounds together, fostering the exchange of ideas and creating opportunities for networking. This collaboration aims to address some of the challenges within the tech ecosystem.

“We should encourage more of these kinds of engagements. By leveraging the networks we build here, we can work together to solve societal problems effectively.

The Chief executive officer, Zeustek Information Communication Technology (ICT) Global Solution, Timothy Dake admits the event is put together by tech hubs such as Blue House, Axia hub, Zeustek and others in Gladstone which centered on strengthening collaboration for a common goal.

Dake stated that beyond innovation, they are uniting every player and stakeholder in the ecosystem—both public and private, as Tech Fest is about fostering innovation, collaboration, and unity for a stronger tech ecosystem.

