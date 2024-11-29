Peter Obi to deliver Convocation Lecture at American University of Nigeria, Yola

The Labour Party leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is set to deliver the keynote speech at the 16th Founder’s Day and 20th Convocation of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola. The event, scheduled for Saturday, 30 November 2024, will highlight Mr. Obi’s reputation for engaging with top academic institutions worldwide.

Obi recently delivered speeches earlier this year at globally renowned institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, the Wharton School, and Peace University.

A statement from AUN highlights the occasion as a tribute to the institution’s founder, former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa, for his pivotal contributions to education and societal advancement.

The Founder’s Day lecture, a key part of the University’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, underscores AUN’s commitment to addressing Africa’s socioeconomic challenges through its American-style development-oriented education. Since its establishment in 2003, AUN has gained recognition as one of Nigeria’s leading universities, ranking among the top three in the 2024 Times Higher Education Global Impact Ranking.

AUN President, Professor DeWayne Preston Frazier, expressed enthusiasm over Obi’s participation. “We are honoured to welcome His Excellency Peter Obi, CON, as our keynote speaker. He is an accomplished public servant and a champion of education, making him an excellent choice to mark this milestone,” said Professor Frazier in a message to the AUN community.

Over the past 20 years, AUN has expanded its academic programmes and established strong ties with foreign institutions. It also hosts the American Window in Nigeria’s northeast, providing access to information on educational and research opportunities in the United States.

Mr. Obi joins a distinguished list of past keynote speakers at AUN’s Founder’s Day lectures, including Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Professor Charles Soludo, and former Ugandan Vice President Dr. Gilbert Bukenya.

This prestigious lecture will undoubtedly serve as a significant moment in the university’s history, commemorating two decades of excellence in education and community impact.

