Over 8000 Contingents Arrive Rivers for 43rd Public Service Games

•As RSG Declares State Facilities Ready for Events

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

As the 43rd edition of the Public Service Games gears up for its historic take off in Rivers State, excitement is high on participants as organizers announced arrival of over eight thousand athletes.

This is as the draw for fixtures of the all important games which will have about fifty Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federation in participation, will take place Thursday 28th November, 2024 in Port Harcourt.

This was disclosed in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during a joint inspection of facilities and venues designated for the games by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) led by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, who doubles as Co-Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Chairman of the Committee and LOC Chairman/Rivers Head of Service, George Nwaeke and the National President of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), Aloku Amaebi and the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection tour, the Rivers SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, expressed satisfaction with level of preparedness, assuring that the facilities and venues designated for the games are 99 per cent ready, adding that the state is ready to host the 43rd edition of the public service games.

Danagogo said, “We are here for our final assessment of the facilities and it is clear that we are good to go. I’m sure those of you who are with us from Shark’s stadium, down to the Port Harcourt club and then here (Uniport), you can see that we are set and that is the essence of the joint visit.”

“We have the facilities, no doubt, I am satisfied, I may not be 100 per cent satisfied, because we’re still trying to ensure that everything to the smallest pin is working perfectly.

“I can say we are satisfied, but we believe that the i’s and t’s remaining can be dotting and crossed later today.”

Also speaking after inspection of the facilities, the National President of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), Aloku Amaebi stressed that the assessment was crucial.

Amaebi disclosed that about 50 Ministries, Department and Agencies would be participating at the 43rd edition of the games, adding 8,000 athletes were already on the ground, while 2,000 others were still being awaited.

“Rivers State is hosting the 43rd edition of the games, prior to the commencement of the games, facilities visits are very crucial and this movement today is for me to personally come as the president to assess the state of readiness of the state in terms of the facilities.

“The 15 events that would be hosted at the various event centers, I have gone through one by one and I can confirm that the facilities are fully ready for the various events.

“There may be one or two finishing touches, as the SSG has confirmed to you that today that would be done so that by tomorrow, we will commence the games in earnest.

“Most of the participants have arrived for the games, others are still being expected, we are believing that by tomorrow all the MDAs, about 50 Ministries, Department and Agencies would be participating at the 43rd edition of the games, so tomorrow, we will go into the draws so that the fixtures will be ready for us to commence every activity tomorrow (Thursday).

“We are expecting about 10,000 athletes, officials and also dignitaries that would be attending the games. What we have on ground now is almost 8,000, so we are still expecting about 2,000 to arrive between today or first thing tomorrow morning,” he said.