25.2 C
Lagos
November 29, 2024
Trending now

Osun Government commences payment of 75,000 minimum wage

NCC to declare new tariff plans for Telecom industry in December

Aiyedatiwa charges corps members to contribute to Nigeria’s development

APLORI center intensifies collaboration with UniJos for ornithological, biological research 

16 Days of gender activism: Gender based violence against women and girls…

University of Lagos , 2nd Special Annual lecture on Dr Mike Adenuga…

RUWASSA says three more LGAs waiting for ODF certification

Service of Songs for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, Mother of…

Let your leadership inspire professionalism, Speaker Abbas congratulates new NUJ president, Yahaya

Peter Obi to deliver Convocation Lecture at American University of Nigeria, Yola

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Osun Government commences payment of 75,000 minimum wage

by Peter Anayo086

..as govt, labour sign agreement

 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Osun State Government has revealed that the Adeleke-led administration will commence the payment of N75,554 minimum wage on the 1st of December.

 

This is just as the Government also approved the payment of N25,000 across board to pensioners in the state.

 

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum Of Understanding, MOU, between the state government and the organized labour Congress, at the Exco lounge, Governor’s office, Aberee, Osun State, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, noted that the agreement includes a one month arrears for November.

 

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke who was represented by his Deputy,  Kola Adewusi, urged workers to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by demonstrating increased productivity, punctuality, and diligence in their duties.

 

His words, “The era of working for ‘monkey dey chop’ is over. We must justify the salaries we earn. We are also committed to clearing all outstanding half-salaries inherited from previous administrations. The delay in resolving this issue is due to the contributory pension demands of retired senior citizens, who also deserve better treatment.”

 

However, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Chris Arapasopo, lauded the Adeleke for his commitment to prioritizing worker’s welfare in the state.

 

Arapasopo described the negotiation process as seamless and unprecedented in the history of Osun State.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

President  swears in new ministers today

Editor

#Endbadgovernance protest: Tinubu bows to pressure, orders immediate release of minors

Editor

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO