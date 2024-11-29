Osun Government commences payment of 75,000 minimum wage

..as govt, labour sign agreement

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has revealed that the Adeleke-led administration will commence the payment of N75,554 minimum wage on the 1st of December.

This is just as the Government also approved the payment of N25,000 across board to pensioners in the state.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum Of Understanding, MOU, between the state government and the organized labour Congress, at the Exco lounge, Governor’s office, Aberee, Osun State, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, noted that the agreement includes a one month arrears for November.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke who was represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi, urged workers to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by demonstrating increased productivity, punctuality, and diligence in their duties.

His words, “The era of working for ‘monkey dey chop’ is over. We must justify the salaries we earn. We are also committed to clearing all outstanding half-salaries inherited from previous administrations. The delay in resolving this issue is due to the contributory pension demands of retired senior citizens, who also deserve better treatment.”

However, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Chris Arapasopo, lauded the Adeleke for his commitment to prioritizing worker’s welfare in the state.

Arapasopo described the negotiation process as seamless and unprecedented in the history of Osun State.