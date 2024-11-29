NECO Expands Global Reach, Accredits Schools in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has taken a significant step in expanding its global presence by accrediting more foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to a press statement issued to Daily Champion, and authorised by the Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, these newly accredited schools are located in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea, adding to the existing list of countries where NECO examinations are conducted.

To ensure the readiness of these schools, NECO’s Accreditation Team conducted a thorough evaluation, inspecting classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls, and sports facilities.

After a comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and BECE accreditation status

This accreditation is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond Nigeria’s borders. With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for students worldwide to benefit from its expertise.

NECO examinations are now conducted in several countries, including:Benin Republic,Togo,Cote d’Ivoire,Niger Republic,Equatorial Guinea, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In another development, candidates are currently participating in the ongoing NECO SSCE External in Diffa, Niger Republic. The UNHCR School in Diffa, Niger Republic, has the distinction of being the first NECO SSCE External Centre outside Nigeria.