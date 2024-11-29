22.5 C
Lagos
November 29, 2024
Trending now

NAE and STAC Marine celebrate one year of successful partnership and sign…

Egbin Power Wins Best in Safety Performance Power GenCo Award at AfriSafe 2024

NCDMB to mark Anti-corruption Day with Workshop, National School Debate

MoneyMaster promotes financial inclusion, offers more bonus to customers

98 PAP Cadets Graduate from One-Month Maritime Training to Boost Niger Delta…

Over 8000 Contingents Arrive Rivers for 43rd Public Service Games

Poultry operators lament high cost of feeds, medication in Ondo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 29,2024

President urges more investments in food security, solid minerals, energy, education

PWDs Calls for Establishment of FCT Commission to Address Disability Issues

Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyFeaturesSports

NCDMB to mark Anti-corruption Day with Workshop, National School Debate

by Editor032

 

 

Buoyed by the ranking as Nigeria’s top performing organisation in efficiency and transparency from 2022 to date, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled plans to mark the 2024 World Anti-corruption Day on Thursday, 5th December at the Nigerian Content Tower, Bayelsa State.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Effective Whistleblowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight against Corruption,” and the celebration at the NCDMB is organized by the agency’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACTU) led by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu.

According to the programme of event, the day will be marked with a workshop that will feature paper presentations by representatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and key officials of the Board.

Another highlight of the day will include the grand finale of the debate competition among six federal government colleges from the six zones of the country, plus a representative from Bayelsa State, which is selected automatically as the host state of NCDMB.

The selected schools are Federal Government College, Odi, Bayelsa State, Federal Government College, Okigwe, Imo State, Federal Government College, Warri, Delta State, Federal Government Girls College, Kazaure, Jigawa State, Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos State, Federal Government College, Maiduguri, Borno State, and Federal Government College, Rubochi, Abuja.

Two students, accompanied by an adult from each of the schools will be camped in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by the NCDMB for four days during which preliminary debates will be held to determine the best two teams.

The debate, whose finale is to be held at the magnificent 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Yenagoa, is being organised to “instill the ethics of transparency and public interest in Nigerian students,” to “promote critical thinking, research, and public speaking skills” among that segment of the population, generally viewed as potential future leaders of thought and industry in the country and “encourage students to engage with complex issues that underline good governance and democracy in Nigeria”. Prizes will to be awarded to the winners.

Organisers of the event indicated that the day is being marked at the NCDMB to sensitize staff to eschew corrupt practices in their daily operations and to underline the fact that achieving responsive governance in Nigeria would depend on capacity and effective leadership, as well as deliberate citizen engagement through interest articulation and aggregation.

Related posts

NCDMB, Shell JV Partners Donate Engineering Studio, ICT Hub to FUTO

Editor

SAMUEL MADUKA ONYISHI: A trailblazer, visionary leader and philanthropist par excellence

Peter Anayo

Better hope As Port Harcourt Refinery Starts Production of Intermediate Products

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO