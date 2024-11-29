NCC to declare new tariff plans for Telecom industry in December

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

NIGERIA Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed plans to reveal a new tariff for the telecommunications industry.

The new tariff plans are expected to be made public by December 13, 2024.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Dr Maida Waida stated this on Thursday at an interactive session in Abuja where he was represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka.

In his words, “On December 13, 2024, a new tariff plan will be announced against the old date of October 27, as announced. We have gotten stakeholders to make inputs.

At the end of completing the exercise, a limit has been given to the operators. With this, no operator is expected to have more than seven tariff plans.

He further said, “We believe that this measure will bring some kind of relief to telecom consumers and will eliminate misconception on the use of data and airtime.

The commission has been carrying out awareness campaign on this through adverts and advocacy to a large extent.”

The commission also played down the complaint on data depletion by telecoms customers.

On data depletion complaints by consumers, the NCC boss said, the commission has carried out a deep dive on this and mandated operators to engage a reputable audit firm and after the exercise, it found out that there is a wrong perception about data depletion.

“What consumers must know is that usage of data is not same on every Android phone.”

He noted that, “As a consumer-centric regulator, the commission has embarked on public awareness on this for consumers to have better understanding of their data depletion.”

The commission also directed telecommunications companies to update their contact details before January 9th.

“This directive aligns with the NCC’s efforts to enhance regulatory processes, improve industry oversight, and strengthen Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, ‘ the NCC boss said.